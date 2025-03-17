SAP Administrator

This role is eligible for relocation within country

''Want to be part of something Electrifying? bp pulse is one of the fastest growing EV charging networks globally, and we need YOU to help us on our adventure to get to an Electric Future and become NetZero. We’re looking to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. We aim to deliver the fastest, most convenient network of 100,000 EV charging points worldwide by 2030. To do this, we need to rapidly grow our fantastic team, and we’re searching for passionate and curious individuals to join our team to help the world. ''

About the role:

Ensure that both SAP and Fieldglass provide a seamless support to the workings of the Commercial Deployment Team. Being the expert user, providing reports and addressing issues within the systems!

Shift Timing: 2:00pm to 11:00pm IST

Role & Responsibilities:

SAP :

Raising SAP PO’s

SAP SES & GR Requests

Run Weekly SAP Reports on Sales Orders

Monitor & Action Invoicing Folders

Supplier Counter Due Diligence

Set Up where a New Customer on SAP, Edit and Own Existing SAP Customer Records for accuracy Monitor SAP for blocked orders, resolving as appropriate (inc. CDD check and credit limits)

Finish all Post Goods Dispatch in SAP

Work with Finance Business Partner to product clear reporting on SAP non-invoiced orders, past-due date orders.

Recognised Revenue:

Maintain and Manage the Recognised revenue spreadsheet

Track changes to RR dates for projects in RR spreadsheet

Produce update reports from RR meetings

Produce performance report for RR completed in periods

Fieldglass :

Ensure information is accurately delivered into the Fieldglass

Administer and manage the Fieldglass tool

Produce and verify update reports from the tool, and manage the transition from RR to Fieldglass

Hotel and Travel booking through Premier Inn account and management of Department CC

Provide up to date management information to enable effective management of the team

Experience and Qualifications:

Experience of 3 to 5 years

Proficiency in MS Office, especially Excel

SAP Super User and experience of Fieldglass

Familiarity with MS Teams and SharePoint

Excellent teammate. Mature and Problem solver!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Communication, Continued Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



