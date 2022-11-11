SAP Basis Cloud Automation Engineer

As a member of the SAP Technical Platforms team in the Staff Enterprise Technology Engineer role, you will work as a contributor and decision maker within the team to design and deliver automations, set new SAP Standard Operating Environment standards, implement new tools on and modernize the SAP technical platform! In this regard, you should be able to demonstrate deep expertise in one or more areas of SAP Basis, through all the relevant layers (Cloud Infrastructure, OS, DB, Basis and Automation/IaC).
In addition to delivery, you will share your own knowledge and learn from others across the team to develop your skills further. You will learn BP’s Standard Operating Environment (SOE) for SAP Technical Platforms, and will be responsible for following our SAP standards and processes, as well as helping to develop and enforce them when working with other teams.
You will also be making design decisions at formal SAP Platform Design Authority forums, ensuring the SAP Technical Platform develops and continuously improves in line with our core architectural principles.
You can expect to interact with other teams and partners within BP outside of our team, and will need to communicate effectively and professionally with them toward common goals. In addition, you will use your experience to keep an eye out for, and make suggestions on opportunities for improvement in our standards and day to day activities.