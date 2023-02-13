SAP Business Technology Platform Senior Engineer

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.
Bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision.
As a SAP Business Technology Platform Engineers, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to work on the strategic technology platforms that comes with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.
You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles and also familiarity with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach. The SAP BT Senior Engineer will also be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operations of the technologies you deliver as part of multi disciplinary squads.
You will be responsible for the day to day technical activities surrounding the lifecycle management, maintenance and configuration of the Solution Manager environment following deployment standards in line with BP’s wider enterprise guidelines, supporting projects and production support staff and working as OneTeam within the Service Line and with the other teams.