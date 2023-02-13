SAP Business Technology Platform Senior Engineer

Job summary

Responsible for supporting software / platform engineering activities (depending on specialism), working with users to capture requirements, using sound technical capabilities to lead the design, development and maintenance of the relevant systems and ensuring compliance with the relevant standards. Specialisms: Software Engineering; Platform Engineering.

Bp is reinventing itself and digital capability is at the core of this vision.



As a SAP Business Technology Platform Engineers, you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to work on the strategic technology platforms that comes with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape.



You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles and also familiarity with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach. The SAP BT Senior Engineer will also be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operations of the technologies you deliver as part of multi disciplinary squads.

What You Will Do

You will be responsible for the day to day technical activities surrounding the lifecycle management, maintenance and configuration of the Solution Manager environment following deployment standards in line with BP’s wider enterprise guidelines, supporting projects and production support staff and working as OneTeam within the Service Line and with the other teams.

Key Accountabilities

Working with evolving multi-disciplinary teams which may include Software Engineers, Designers, SecOps, and Product owners to deliver value through specialised skills

You will also work with vendors and partners to provide market solutions to optimize the usage and value which can be delivered from the appropriate technology platform

To ensure operational integrity of what you build, assuring operational compliance with architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls refined by Strategy.

Define and document standard run books and operating procedures. Build and maintain system information and architecture diagrams.

What You Will Bring

Formal qualifications from constituting university degrees, examination certificates.

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree

SAP BTP Certifications would be preferred

A minimum of 8 years hands-on experience as an SAP Basis Engineer deploying and configuring SAP systems in a large SAP Landscape and with extensive experience with S4 HANA, Business Technology Platforms and SAP SaaS products like SAC, Hybris/Commerce Cloud, Enable Now, Qualtrics, PaPM, etc.

Proven Knowledge in applying modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery

Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across sophisticated business environments and partners.

Experience in sophisticated global ERP and BTP environments.

Desirable criteria