SAP Data Expert (Finance/Logistics/Procurement/Asset Management)

We are seeking experienced SAP Data Experts to join our team. The ideal candidates will have a deep understanding of SAP S4/HANA data structures, data migration, and business processes. They will play a crucial role in our ERP transformation program, ensuring data integrity, migration, and analytics.

Key Responsibilities:

Understand and manage SAP S4/HANA data models and structures.

Perform data extraction, transformation, and loading (ETL) processes.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to ensure data ownership and governance.

Cleanse and validate data to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Develop and implement data migration strategies.

Support data analytics and reporting initiatives.

Work closely with functional teams to understand business processes and data requirements.

Utilize SAP tools such as Sanity, Smart Shift, and internal SAP tooling for data management.

Core Skills and Competencies:

Expertise in SAP S4/HANA data structures and migration.

Strong understanding of business processes in areas such as finance, logistics, procurement, and asset management.

Proficiency in ETL processes and data cleansing.

Experience with SAP data management tools.

Ability to work collaboratively with business stakeholders and technical teams.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication and documentation skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Previous experience in large-scale ERP transformation projects.

Knowledge of AI and analytics tools within the SAP ecosystem.

Relevant certifications in SAP data management or related fields.



Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.