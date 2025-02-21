Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Finance



Finance Group



Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



SAP Deployment Change Manager

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.

In this role You will:

Develop a comprehensive understanding of Global Financial template and Procurement solutions of bp, focusing on processes across SAP (including Ariba)

Plan and deliver the communication strategy, and engagement activities to ensure business readiness and organizational alignment for go-live including items such as role mapping and training (assessment, delivery plan, and coordination)

Plan and implement business readiness plan activities

Regularly engage with identified functional customers to provide information on projects and their impact and

Gather knowledge on projects being run by other organizations covering similar areas

Capture stakeholder demand, analyse, and understand the business requirements

Work with collaborators to understand and agree delivery timelines for projects, initiatives, and problems and ensure their concerns and aspirations are understood and considered

Set customer expectations for delivery and keep them informed of progress, risks, and issues

Identify and flag resource constraints which may impact planned delivery

Identify impediments or risks of delivery of agreed landmarks and proposed mitigations

What You will need to be successful:

Experience in Change Management

Understanding of the Finance business

General understanding of systems deployment or business transformation activities

Track record of working with SAP is an adventage

Exposure to agile ways-of-working and Scrum methodology

Strong presentation skills

Ability conceive draft and deliver communication, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems

Ability to prioritise and flexible to adjust to new priorities effectively

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



