SAP ECC Senior Logistics Consultant

Job summary

BP trading & shipping (T&S) is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries.

The SAP service underpins settlement and accounting activity for T&S. The service consists of a globally diverse group of people who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table backed by technical expertise.

This role involves providing analytical support to trade invoicing, settlement and accounting functions powered by SAP ECC, working on both solution enhancements and innovative projects. You will be a key member of the internal Innovation & Engineering (I&E) team, coordinating deliverables with business colleagues and external vendors, to ensure timely deployment of IT solutions that provide best value for our business. Your excellent oral and written communication skills will enable you to work with our globally distributed community of stakeholders including business users, architects, developers and support teams, to document and deliver solutions.

Key Responsibilities

Elicit business requirements; bring together user stories and acceptance criteria providing a clear statement of work to the delivery teams

Support SAP product council in efficient prioritization of the backlog, to cater for best return on investment to the trading and shipping business and meet wider bp objectives & goals

Work with geographically diverse business and IT teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following change management procedures for facilitating smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Collaborate with the team sharing knowledge and ideas; deliver adopting agile principles

Support SAP T&S product manager in timely resolution of critical incidents and impediments

Proactively identify and socialize risks, suggest remediation plans and run them through to implementation

As a domain expert, provide inputs, consultancy and advice to business and project teams to help deliver timely, innovative solutions that would place bp as a market leader

Skills and Experience

Essential -

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

Experience in IT industry in planning, designing, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Work experience on large-scale, enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments

Practical experience in documenting user stories, data flow diagrams, Visio diagrams

Experience on SAP ECC platform with specialization in SAP logistics module

Good understanding of integration with SAP MM & FI modules

Experience with Organisational Change and Release Management

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused

Adapts to changes both business and technical and overcomes obstacles

Desirable -