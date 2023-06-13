SAP ECC Senior Logistics Consultant

Job summary

BP trading & shipping (T&S) is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. The SAP service underpins settlement and accounting activity for T&S. The service consists of a globally diverse group of people who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table backed by technical expertise. This role involves providing analytical support to trade invoicing, settlement and accounting functions powered by SAP ECC, working on both solution enhancements and innovative projects. You will be a key member of the internal Innovation & Engineering (I&E) team, coordinating deliverables with business colleagues and external vendors, to ensure timely deployment of IT solutions that provide best value for our business. Your excellent oral and written communication skills will enable you to work with our globally distributed community of stakeholders including business users, architects, developers and support teams, to document and deliver solutions.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

BP trading & shipping (T&S) is one of the world’s leading energy trading houses. Our traders work with our partners to buy, sell and move energy, integrating our products and services to provide energy solutions for 12,000 customers in 140 countries. The SAP service underpins settlement and accounting activity for T&S. The service consists of a globally diverse group of people who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table backed by technical expertise.This role involves providing analytical support to trade invoicing, settlement and accounting functions powered by SAP ECC, working on both solution enhancements and innovative projects. You will be a key member of the internal Innovation & Engineering (I&E) team, coordinating deliverables with business colleagues and external vendors, to ensure timely deployment of IT solutions that provide best value for our business. Your excellent oral and written communication skills will enable you to work with our globally distributed community of stakeholders including business users, architects, developers and support teams, to document and deliver solutions.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

Elicit business requirements; bring together user stories and acceptance criteria providing a clear statement of work to the delivery teams

Support SAP product council in efficient prioritization of the backlog, to cater for best return on investment to the trading and shipping business and meet wider bp objectives & goals

Work with geographically diverse business and IT teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following change management procedures for facilitating smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Collaborate with the team sharing knowledge and ideas; deliver adopting agile principles

Support SAP T&S product manager in timely resolution of critical incidents and impediments

Proactively identify and socialize risks, suggest remediation plans and run them through to implementation

As a domain expert, provide inputs, consultancy and advice to business and project teams to help deliver timely, innovative solutions that would place bp as a market leader

Skills and Experience

Essential -

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

Experience in IT industry in planning, designing, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent oral and written communication skillsWork experience on large-scale, enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments

Practical experience in documenting user stories, data flow diagrams, Visio diagrams

Experience on SAP ECC platform with specialization in SAP logistics moduleGood understanding of integration with SAP MM & FI modules

Experience with Organisational Change and Release Management

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused

Adapts to changes both business and technical and overcomes obstacles

Desirable -

Prior exposure to energy commodity trading

Understanding of general financial taxation principles and procedures

Exposure to SAP VIM module

Working experience on Azure DevOps platform

Working knowledge of cloud computing platforms in AWS and/or Azure

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment; takes ownership of initiatives and tasks assigned

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly evolving business environment

Good team player with a customer service orientation, ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures

Negotiation skills and techniques to align different interests; challenges constructively



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.