SAP FICO Functional Consultant

Grade H Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

Grade HResponsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Subject area. Our team provides technology expertise and delivers enterprise scale solutions across our business. We bring deep technical specialism in the technologies and platforms which are our Digital business, and delivery expertise in the integration and operation of technologies from the global technology market. Our team works both at the core of bp, and within our businesses to unlock value from technology.

We develop, configure and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition.

We partner with Digital technology and the skills they bring to our product teams. Our success is 100% linked to our Products and the experience of our customers.