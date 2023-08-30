SAP FICO Functional Consultant

Grade H Responsible for supporting project and product delivery, using sound technical capabilities to define, document and carry out small projects, agreeing approach, plans and performance criteria, managing costs and stakeholder engagement, and identifying and addressing risks to ensure the success of the project and support continuous improvement. Specialism: Project and Product Delivery.
You will be part of the Enterprise Technology & Service Engineering Subject area. Our team provides technology expertise and delivers enterprise scale solutions across our business. We bring deep technical specialism in the technologies and platforms which are our Digital business, and delivery expertise in the integration and operation of technologies from the global technology market. Our team works both at the core of bp, and within our businesses to unlock value from technology.
We develop, configure and operate our solutions to global scale to meet the evolving needs of the Energy Transition.
We partner with Digital technology and the skills they bring to our product teams. Our success is 100% linked to our Products and the experience of our customers.
Deliver the solution design, configuration and customization of a system to meet business requirements in line with the Product led organization.
Supports the Business Process Team, Business Stakeholders and Product Managers to validate business requirements then to drive common process and functional solutions globally.
Carry out the solution prototype and conduct a conference room pilot to validate the configuration design and explore fit/gap resolution options.
Complete the associated solution design document including the Configuration Rationale documentation.
Enter the configuration into the “gold” or master configuration client and prepare it for migration and transport to the next environment(s) as defined in the system landscape.
Coordinate/Participate in testing, including unit test, regression test and user acceptance test.
5 yrs plus experience as an SAP consultant. Functional experience and deep understanding of integration with SAP Supply chain solutions
Minimum 2 end to end SAP Implementation experience
Strong analytical thinking, extensive operational and functional process knowledge in SAP functional as an implementation consultant or digital solution designer.
In depth knowledge and proven experience on two or more digital solution, end-to-end sophisticated business process re-engineering, process design.
Experience in leading functional or technical team would be an added advantage.
Proven experience in ability to be adaptable and to align your skills with what the market needs and flexible to learn new systems or core business process and deliver digital solution in fast pace.
Ability to understand the long-term (“big picture”) and short-term perspectives of situations, how they relate to achieving targeted business outcomes and associated technical solutions.
Ability to evaluate solutions, compare different proposals given the main drives and help the team to implement and build.
Experience in Agile delivery, User Experience (UX) design and Design Thinking Methodologies is a must.
Expert in SAP FICO module.
Experience in SAP REFX is an advantage.
Experience in IS-OIL Downstream (MRN, BRDP).
Good understanding of interface design and framework such as eDocument, ODATA Service, ALE, UI5, and SAP integration with BTP, APIs, MuleSoft, Opentext etc.
Knowledge on S4Hana
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.