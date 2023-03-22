Site traffic information and cookies

SAP Lead Service Engineer

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - Sunbury
  • Travel required No
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141964BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Want to be part of a dynamic and energised team that has recently completed one of the worlds largest SAP migrations to Cloud and now set for the next challenge, to perform as we transform by completing our future SAP Landscape evolution?

This role suits someone with a wealth of experience in Service Delivery type roles working on complex software and service contracts with an eye for detail and a passion for driving efficiency, sustainability, optimisation and innovation!

Role Responsibilities:

  • Manage and support SAP software and services contracts, including ensuring compliance with contract terms and providing assurance on software audit activities and being a focal point for new demand across bp. You will work with key partners to ensure that these agreements continue to provide value to bp, eliminating software ‘shelf-ware’ and relevant initiatives to reframe contractual agreements in line with the bp S/4 transformation journey.
  • Lead our SAP Cloud next generation delivery roadmap with our team of dedicate SAP experts
  • Continually improve the productivity of SAP platforms with a Service design focus championing the adoption of modern and efficient ways of working and tooling to make bp’s SAP platform delivery best in class reliability.
  • Refine bp’s SAP software development methodologies to enable accelerated delivery of change whilst demonstrating compliance to digital security and audit compliance requirements by design.
  • Represent the SAP applications portfolio in relevant compliance and audit executive governance and take ownership of relevant initiatives and product features.
  • Support management of budgets and financials within the SAP Platform Services
  • Build DevOps/SRE (As applicable) maturity and increase security, reliably and velocity of delivery.
  • Mentor other team members. Provide the conduit and linkages across the organization fostering the right conversations between the business, service owners and platforms teams. responding to technical support calls from end users of computers and software applications

About You:

  • People Management skills
  • Financial Management
  • Experienced in scaled Service Delivery Roles with ability to handle software vendors or outsources service providers alongside internal teams
  • Demonstrable Knowledge in the application of modern Service Delivery methods - Site Reliability Engineering to traditional ITIL, and understanding of Product Based delivery
  • Strong Communications skills and a high ‘EQ’ with the ability to operate across complex business environments and partners up to senior executive level
  • Documentation and knowledge sharing
  • Metrics definition and Instrumentation
  • Risk Management
  • Strong ability to build and operate services/applications at scale with automation to maintain high levels of availability
  • Configuration management and release (documentation, software and service assets)
  • Agile Core Practices
  • Uses a blend of formal and informal coaching to build the capability of the team
  • Able to collaborate with teams internally and externally
  • Strong mentoring skills
  • Comfortable leading technical interviews

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

