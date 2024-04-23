SAP MM/WM Consultant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

bp is transforming, and we are growing the digital expertise and solutions needed for the global energy transition.

Excited by building, delivering and enhancing the technical platforms that power bp’s operations. Digital Engineering are a team of technology and software specialists providing innovative, custom-built or customized software and technical platforms to internal and external stakeholders.



We’re looking for curious minds who are excited by to create, innovate and push the boundaries of digital solutions to advance the global energy transition. Beyond being experienced in your field, you will need to think ambitious and inspire a diverse team to explore, experiment and excel. You’ll take ownership for delivery and will have the opportunity to build and operate digital solutions that are at the forefront of bp’s digital transformation.



About the team -

As an Enterprise Technology Engineer, you are collaborating with a team in creating software for internal and external users.



Your team’s mission is to be the digital provider of choice to your area of bp– delivering innovation at speed where it's wanted, and day-in-day-out reliability where it's needed. You will operate in a dynamic and commercially focussed environment, with the resources of one of the world's largest Digital organisations and leading Digital and IT vendors working with you. You will be part of growing and strengthening our technical talent base – experts coming together to solve bp and the world’s problems.



While your role will continue to remain within Software & Platform engineering, your initial activities described below may change over time.



Some of your responsibilities include -

Working with users and business analysts to understand requirements

Designing, developing, and testing standard/custom solutions/applications

Supporting and maintaining your solution. You build it, you run it!

Lead and communicate efficiently with our Business Users, Solution Architects, Development Teams, Product Owners, Product Managers and 3rd party vendors in different time zones across bp

Growing and developing capability of the team to deliver agile, commercially cost-effective and user-focused solutions in a respectful and supportive culture



Education -

Computer Science or other technical (e.g. Physics, Engineering) degree or equivalent commercial experience



About you -

Experience and Background : 3-7 years of relevant experience with a minimum of 2-3 years in SAP system design, technical specialism, and integration.

SAP Technical Expertise : Strong knowledge of SAP S4 HANA & ECC, focusing on Materials Management, Warehouse Management, Handling Unit Management, Remote Logistics Management, and their integration with Finance and other modules.

Technical Skills : Proficiency in SAP Process Orchestration/Integration, SAP ABAP, SAP Cloud Integration Gateway, and other related technologies.

Comprehensive Inventory and Warehousing Knowledge : Solid understanding of inventory and warehousing processes, including integration with other business functions.

Development and Delivery : Experience in the complete software development lifecycle, including design, automated testing, CI/CD, and telemetry, along with hands-on design and delivery experience in complex architectures.

Interpersonal and Leadership: Strong communication skills, ability to lead and work with diverse teams, and a mindset open to continuous learning and change.



What's it in for you -

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytics, API and platform design, Business Analysis, Cloud Platforms, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Continuous deployment and release, Data Structures and Algorithms, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, iOS and Android development, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, NoSql data modelling, Relational Data Modelling, Risk Management, Scripting, Service operations and resiliency, Software Design and Development, Source control and code management {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.