SAP Platform Owner

Manage the SAP Platform Squad by providing strategic direction and tactical prioritization, balancing the needs of the platform and the needs of the business for new capabilities

Collaborate with Value Squads and the business elements they support to identify where to leverage SAP capabilities to meet business needs and then to prioritize the delivery and sequence of SAP initiatives

Ensure the integrity, reliability, security, and governance of the SAP platform

The SAP Portfolio Manager will be responsible for defining our SAP Roadmap. As such, a keen understanding of the SAP Roadmap and related technologies is required. This roadmap should include both technical and functional elements

Leverage a background of business transformation experience to define, communicate, socialize, and shepherd SAP initiatives through delivery completion

Manage the SAP production and project landscape, enabling the integration of all platforms to support development/QA testing and deployment of changes to production

Collaborate with and coordinate between and direct multiple vendors involved in the SAP Platform, including SAP, Microsoft, Red Hat, and outsourced support and development partners

Understand and manage the connected systems to the SAP platform; additionally, assess the continued use of the connected systems or the assimilation of those systems into the SAP software system

Formulate and evolve the SAP Platform strategy, architecture vision, and roadmap with technology partners, architects, and system integrators

Maintain solution roadmaps, identifying relevant changes and enhancements for SAP Platform and other applications

Perform technology research & evaluation, sharing perspectives on a solution's suitability for SAP Platform and other enterprise applications

Provide technical consultation to Technology and Business stakeholders and product owners as appropriate

Maintain standards & principles and support the relevant governance frameworks

Ensure adequate risk management of IT assets through appropriate standards and security policies

Guide prototypes (POCs) for technology deployments to help assess the fitness for purpose of potential solutions working in conjunction with enterprise architects, delivery teams, and business stakeholders

With the SAP Solution Architect and Enterprise Architecture, define the integration methods, middleware, and testing tools used for SAP within bpx energy

With the SAP Solution Architect, guide Guild(s) around SAP solution development and integration standards and best practices