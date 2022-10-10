The bpx energy SAP Platform Owner will prioritize and oversee the activities of the SAP Platform Squad, including operations and maintenance, enhancements, standards, and governance of our SAP S/4 HANA platforms. In addition, the SAP Platform Owner will coordinate across the Technology organization and the bpx business to ensure diverse business and enterprise initiatives can be supported by the SAP Platform. With SAP work spread across multiple teams, the SAP Platform Owner is responsible to ensure the prioritization of support to those efforts and, more importantly, for the overall coordination, integrity, and governance of the SAP S/4 HANA system. The SAP Platform Owner’s responsibilities include all SAP environments, associated applications and tools, and all interfaces, both internal and external to bpx Energy.
The bpx Energy SAP Platform Owner, in collaboration with the SAP Solution Architect and the Enterprise Architecture Team, will drive strategy for how SAP in used to address critical business priorities within bpx energy. We need help becoming an “SAP Shop” and effectively leveraging our investment in SAP, while recognizing that SAP may not be the fit-for-purpose answer for every solution.
Position is in Houston, TX or Denver, CO; Houston preferred.
Position requires occasional travel; more frequent and periodic if not located in Houston (up to one week per month).
bpx energy implement a hybrid work environment, requiring 60% time in office, including full-time every other week.
Pay Range - $132,977 - $225,093
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education:
|Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Business Management, or other relevant field, or equivalent experience
Essential Experience: