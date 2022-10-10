Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. SAP Platform Owner

SAP Platform Owner

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category IT&amp;S Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141854BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

The bpx energy SAP Platform Owner will prioritize and oversee the activities of the SAP Platform Squad, including operations and maintenance, enhancements, standards, and governance of our SAP S/4 HANA platforms. In addition, the SAP Platform Owner will coordinate across the Technology organization and the bpx business to ensure diverse business and enterprise initiatives can be supported by the SAP Platform. With SAP work spread across multiple teams, the SAP Platform Owner is responsible to ensure the prioritization of support to those efforts and, more importantly, for the overall coordination, integrity, and governance of the SAP S/4 HANA system. The SAP Platform Owner’s responsibilities include all SAP environments, associated applications and tools, and all interfaces, both internal and external to bpx Energy.

The bpx Energy SAP Platform Owner, in collaboration with the SAP Solution Architect and the Enterprise Architecture Team, will drive strategy for how SAP in used to address critical business priorities within bpx energy. We need help becoming an “SAP Shop” and effectively leveraging our investment in SAP, while recognizing that SAP may not be the fit-for-purpose answer for every solution.

Position is in Houston, TX or Denver, CO; Houston preferred.
Position requires occasional travel; more frequent and periodic if not located in Houston (up to one week per month).
bpx energy implement a hybrid work environment, requiring 60% time in office, including full-time every other week.

Pay Range - $132,977 - $225,093

Key Accountabilities

  • Manage the SAP Platform Squad by providing strategic direction and tactical prioritization, balancing the needs of the platform and the needs of the business for new capabilities
  • Collaborate with Value Squads and the business elements they support to identify where to leverage SAP capabilities to meet business needs and then to prioritize the delivery and sequence of SAP initiatives
  • Ensure the integrity, reliability, security, and governance of the SAP platform
  • The SAP Portfolio Manager will be responsible for defining our SAP Roadmap. As such, a keen understanding of the SAP Roadmap and related technologies is required. This roadmap should include both technical and functional elements
  • Leverage a background of business transformation experience to define, communicate, socialize, and shepherd SAP initiatives through delivery completion
  • Manage the SAP production and project landscape, enabling the integration of all platforms to support development/QA testing and deployment of changes to production
  • Collaborate with and coordinate between and direct multiple vendors involved in the SAP Platform, including SAP, Microsoft, Red Hat, and outsourced support and development partners
  • Understand and manage the connected systems to the SAP platform; additionally, assess the continued use of the connected systems or the assimilation of those systems into the SAP software system
  • Formulate and evolve the SAP Platform strategy, architecture vision, and roadmap with technology partners, architects, and system integrators
  • Maintain solution roadmaps, identifying relevant changes and enhancements for SAP Platform and other applications
  • Perform technology research & evaluation, sharing perspectives on a solution's suitability for SAP Platform and other enterprise applications
  • Provide technical consultation to Technology and Business stakeholders and product owners as appropriate
  • Maintain standards & principles and support the relevant governance frameworks
  • Ensure adequate risk management of IT assets through appropriate standards and security policies
  • Guide prototypes (POCs) for technology deployments to help assess the fitness for purpose of potential solutions working in conjunction with enterprise architects, delivery teams, and business stakeholders
  • With the SAP Solution Architect and Enterprise Architecture, define the integration methods, middleware, and testing tools used for SAP within bpx energy
  • With the SAP Solution Architect, guide Guild(s) around SAP solution development and integration standards and best practices

Essential Education:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Business Management, or other relevant field, or equivalent experience

Essential Experience:

  • 7-10+ years’ experience in Information Technology leadership/management roles, preferably with SAP and/or other enterprise systems.
  • 5-7+ years’ SAP experience, preferably with S/4 HANA
  • Practical experience with SAP S/4 HANA implementation, integration, and operations, particularly in a cloud-hosted environment
  • Broad SAP functional experience spread across SAP modules, including MM, P2P, VIM, PM, FI/CO, PRA, JVA, and EHS
  • Good working knowledge of SAP Security, GRC and Solution Manager; Experience integrating SAP with Identify Management platforms is a plus
  • SAP integration and platform integration capabilities, including PO/PI, as well as 3rd Party integration tools, including Ariba, Fieldglass, Concur, Workday and OneSource
  • SAP & SAP partner application and tools knowledge, such as Ariba, Open Text, Fiori, ABAP, NetWeaver, SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC), Business Technology Platform (BTP), etc
  • Experience with SAP Performance monitoring and tuning, user-administration, spool management, and front-end GUI management
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills with excellent presentation skills
  • Knowledge of overall project lifecycle methodology and discipline

