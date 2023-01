Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Grade I Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance.

Purpose of the role :

Secure the operational handling in SAP together with preceding and subsequent systems

Proactive coordination of system interfaces.

Depiction and definition of processes in the system, coordination of application issues

Optimization of technical processes

Represent bp France in the CPDP meetings (Professional Petroleum Committee).

Creating synergies, cross-national and cross-business

Active exchange with the GSD teams

Tasks :

Silent Running

Secure the operational B2B processes – Sales and Sales Support (incl. LPG/ Autogas where applicable); nominations (TSW); Pros; Order-to-Cash; CPDP; Customer Portal; business support with the depiction of processes.

Business Support

Creation and development of reports; answer how-to questions and support end user in daily business process, data and system handling; first point of contact if new business transactions need to be implemented and assurance of a correct tax and legal set-up

Regression Testing

Definition and execution of the quarterly regression testings to avoid operations being adversely impacted and to ensure proper processes and process quality; coordination of regression testings along the end-to-end process chain

Change Management/ User Acceptance Testing

Creation of Change Requests in consultation with the relevant GSD stakeholders; Execution of the acceptance testing for new / amended processes; Alignment with other businesses to create synergies

Data quality

Assurance of Data Integrity and Data Integration (e.g. Sales – and Purchase contracts; master data (customer/vendor), Plant/Materials, Benchmarks)

Supporting Projects

Support of all projects having an impact on systems; consultation with the project teams

Process Accountability

Creation and regular adjustment of a process handbook; Alignment of the processes with other businesses and GSD

Interfaces (functional and technical)

Participation in regular GSD panels; regular alignment with the Super Users of other businesses and functions (Supply, Supply Finance, Pricing); technical alignment with the GBSE; Knowledge of preceding and subsequent IT-systems (e.g. MDM/MDG, Pros, ZRG, Customer Portal, WRM/AWS; CPDP); Knowledge of background processes (such as payment runs, billing runs, interfaces)

Trainings

Development and execution of trainings for new joiners; communication and training of new or amended processes

Profile