SAP SME - P2P

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Summary:

The SAP P2P Analyst is responsible for end-user support for BP Whiting Refinery’s Procure to Pay systems SRM and Ariba, P2P relationships in adjoining systems SAP Plant Maintenance (PM), SAP Material Management (MM), and TRACK, daily system monitoring, user and business process development/training in P2P applications, analysis of P2P system variances and errors, facilitation of variance and error resolution, testing system changes, managing internal and external relationships, and shepherding enhancement / break-fix requests through the request/release/change management process. This role is also responsible for backing up other SAP related applications and TRACK.



Job Description:

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities

End-user support; including answering questions, troubleshooting issues, and engaging accountable supporting groups facilitating issue resolution

Daily verification of data to make sure it is processed timely and accurately, resolving anomalies

Ensure proper controls are in place so work can be planned/executed (i.e. DoFA, asset – cost center relationships)

Drive process improvements to increase efficiency, effectiveness, and integration of P2P business processes

Provide Subject Matter Expertise of P2P systems to integrated systems support team (i.e., SRM, SAP, Ariba)

Drive sustainability through training:

Develop new and update existing training materials, documenting system, and process changes

Assist in the execution of training delivery & coaching

Identify, capture, and apply lessons learned, sharing with Global Business Services and site stakeholders

Shepherd enhancement / break-fix requests from request through release in alignment with IT&S/GBS teams and the BP change management process

Identify, manage, and communicate site impact of system changes/upgrades, performing testing of global and local system changes

Manage relationships with site process stakeholders and governance teams, site users, P2P process owners Global Business Services, Information Technology & Services (IT&S), Third party system vendors

Provide backup support and customer service for integrated systems SAP PM, SAP MM, TRACK

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Business, Finance, or Information Systems

Purchase to Pay processes and systems within the SAP (SRM, Ariba) applications suite, specifically in the manufacturing industry; preferably refining

Troubleshooting variances within P2P system processes and interfaces

Working experience with electronic maintenance management system software, preferable SAP PM

Advanced MS Excel report building and execution

Working within a Refinery and/or manufacturing

Finance experience

Working knowledge of SAP PM, SAP FICO, SAP MM, and contractor tracking software (i.e., TRACK)

Adept understanding of end-to-end procurement processes

Proficient in identifying gaps and recommending solutions/improvements based on business requirements/processes

Confirmed ability to understand requirements and communicate openly and clearly with team members and stakeholders

Strong organization and problem-solving skills

Demonstrable ability to work with diverse, cross functional customer base both internal and external to the site

Superb communication and customer service skills

Exhibits ability to perform “silent running” activities independently with little or no direction

Demonstrates Leadership and Professionalism

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytics, Business Analysis, Coaching, Collaboration, Configuration management and release, Digital Project Management, Documentation and knowledge sharing, Facilitation, Information Security, Mentoring, Metrics definition and instrumentation, Risk Management, Service operations and resiliency, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Relationship Management, System Design



