SAP Senior UAT Tester

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a

SAP Senior User Acceptance Tester

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Test the changes and fixes of our SAP and e-ordering portal solutions about to be implemented to make sure they fit for the original requirements, and has been developed as per the design

Administrate test results

Work with our offshore delivery partners in the delivery of the functional design and to troubleshoot defects raised by our user community

Lead the coordination of activities between the different stakeholders, project management, developers, test leads, other test teams, operational leaders (team leaders, service managers etc), business leaders on any level, SMEs of different functions, IT&S members to ensure high level of efficiency in term of testing

Be the main driver for technical enhancements and transformation, standardization and simplification initiatives related to SAP PRL/PRK and e-ordering portals

Take part and work in various projects, with different scale and size: small bug fixes, implementing changes to SAP, building new tools and functions, implementing SAP to areas where it is not used yet.

Manage deadlines and ensure that all activities in the related field are of the highest quality

Proactively come up with improvement ideas to develop our SAP and e-ordering portal solution, based on experience, and feedbacks from the user community and actively follow up the enhancements with IT&S

Contribute positively and actively to achieving individual, team and organisational targets

Design and write test scenarios for an improvement or fix to test when needed

Actively look for and find flows and errors in the design, and report them, provide solution options for them for the developers and business

Update documentation about the functional changes

Prepare and delivery trainings to the new joiner of the Lubes area

Deliver trainings and info sharing sessions about the changes to the user community

Provide first point of contact support for SAP and e-ordering portal related issues for the user community

Open and follow-up tickets and change requests till completion

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English language

Minimum 3-5 year of experience managing activities in a Customer Service environment with the SAP system and e-ordering portals

High Level of IT proficiency in Microsoft packages (Especially: MS Excel, MS SharePoint

Strong written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships with peers including cross department

Strong time management and prioritization competency

Ability to complete a background research and analysis of an issue/error to solve in SAP

Ability to consistently review and adapt approach and style to meet constantly evolving requirements

Experience of working in a customer focused business to business environment

Experience using SAP and e-ordering portals

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) second time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



