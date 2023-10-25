Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero. In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



SAP Solution Designer (Accounts Payable)

Digital Solutions combines various processes ranging from global transformation delivery, project and programme portfolio management, change management, template, business process management, automation centre of excellence, global data management and others.



In this role You will:

Focus on processes in the Accounts Payable / Purchase to Pay process Areas

Assist with the breakdown of product backlog items into functional product requirements and provide expertise on how the user stories will be implemented. Including crafting user stories for features and defining tasks, as required

Understand, adopt and embrace agile principles and agile ways of working

Engage with the relevant stakeholders to understand, analyse and assess business requirements

Lead solution design across areas of specialism

Investigate, evaluate and propose solution options

Validate, that other solutions that integrate with the core solution are aligned with GBS standards

Build and maintain high quality solution design

Provide functional subject matter expert input and involvement in major incident resolution as required

Establish and maintain partner relationships with I&E and technical teams

Leverage successful products, processes and best practices both within and outside of BP



What You will need to be successful:

2+ years of experience of system or solution design / deployment is a must

Extensive business knowledge of Accounts payable / Purchase to Pay processes and be eager to grow and develop your SAP system skills

5+ years of relevant work experience with system implementation and process design

2+ years of exposure to SAP configuration in one or more process area

Advanced operational knowledge of at least one Finance process area within SAP

Strong presentation and communication skills, including the ability to articulate complex processes and influence a wide range of stakeholders

Passion and experience in capturing business requirements and improving processes and systems

General understanding of systems deployment activities

Ability to work within a virtual distributed team environment

Ability to prioritise effectively



At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested



bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2022 Award, based on the PwC annual research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

