SAP SuperUser- German Speaking

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Global Business Services function Team and advance your career as a



SAP Super User- German Speaking

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.



In this role You will:

First point of contact for BP telephone based enquiries and/or for any written form of enquiries from both new and existing customers and consumers or by internal customers within the BP Businesses

Interact with customers in a professional, friendly and efficient manner and to quickly escalate concerns about meeting service levels or deadlines

Provide a level of customer service consistent with the set KPI’S, Service Level Agreements and Customer Service function’s core values

Handle all customer and support requests in a professional and timely manner from the first contact through to a satisfactory completion or resolution

Log, assign and track progress of queries and customer requests from receipt to completion, recording progress of these on a weekly basis

Provide accurate information to both business customers and support teams through the correct use of all information technology systems

Ensure data is accurately entered and maintained in all Customer Service and data collection systems, minimising errors and resultant financial losses

Exhibit strong Team Player characteristics, constructive communication and active listening skills at all times

Display flexibility and adaptability to work with and assist other teams

within the organisation

Compliance with BP HSSE Policies as detailed in the BP employee handbook

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the EMS/QMS Systems of EBSC

Perform SAP Superuser related activities up to 20% of the working time

We have the following requirements:

fluency in German

good level of English language knowledge

2+ years of experience in the field of Customer Service or in SSC environment

Strong time management and organisation skills

Able to meet tight deadlines

Able to manage conflicting work issues and deadlines using team structure and by negotiating timeframes on work in order to ensure deliverable deadlines are met

Able to build contingency plans into daily work to deal with unforeseen circumstances in order to minimise potential problems

Able to actively promote a positive team environment and build networks effectively to enhance and share knowledge

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested