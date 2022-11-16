Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. SAPD Account Manager

SAPD Account Manager

SAPD Account Manager

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142852BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for delivering the indirect sales strategy and financial performance targets including Sales Volume, Gross Margin and Overdue, managing local distributor partners and intermediaries/resellers in the sales territory or geography, finding prospect partners, coaching distributors and monitoring their financial position to ensure long term sustainable value for the company. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Purpose of Role

  • Plan, develop and maintain the SAPD account – national distribution and chain-stroe customer and coordinate the Indirect regional activities and issues. An expert to national distribution and chains store customer to meet their specific needs and provide value added offer.

Key Accountabilities:
  • Planning – develop regional activation plan for SAPD customer (new car zone – bp PCO national distribution and Tmall Autocare Chainstores) based on new carzone key account strategy
  • Work with internal partners and external partners to develop value added offer to improve Castrol and bp brand influence and product sales to workshops and key chain customers.
  • Deliver regional activation implementation per aligned account strategy and activity plan by working closely with senior account managers.
  • Digitalization – Follow bp’s digitalized tool to manage the business and related sales activities.
  • Training – Deliver training to SAPD’s sales team and key workshops/chain customers to improve their sales capability
  • Cross-region Coordination – coordinate the activities in developing and managing the SAPD account.
  • Tracking –Track the KPIs of SAPD key regions, enhance the execution of the contract and delivery of the offer by relevant parties (incl. BP, the distributor and customer).
  • Ensure that all activities conducted through 3rd parties or intermediaries in responsibility area comply fully with our own CoC and local competition legalisation. Ensure compliance with country regulations, BP Group, Segment and regional policies and standards.

Requirements:
  • Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited university
  • 5 years in sales or marketing, especially in workshop activations. The experience in auto or FMCG industry is a strong plus
  • Good understanding of industry trends and aftermarket value chain, particularly independent automotive workshop business operation, etc
  • Good implementation capability and account management capabilities
  • Coordination skill to ensure the team work of various partners in delivery of effective marketing programs.
  • Able to translate customer needs into customer propositions, and to sell into the customer and business in a persuasive way

