  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. SAPD Sales Manager

SAPD Sales Manager

SAPD Sales Manager

  • Location China - Central - Shanghai
  • Travel required Yes - up to 100%
  • Job category Sales Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145172BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

Job Purpose:

  • This role will lead to formulate and execute our 5-year super-auto-parts-distributor SAPD strategy covering both national emerging SAPD channel and regional traditional distributor channel in China.
  • In emerging SAPD channel, the role is responsible for driving the PCO growth to achieve our 3-year ambitions
  • The individual will manage the overall relationship with SAPD customers, and liaise with bp other business to unleash the one-team potential to explore the new collaboration area such as mobility, charging, low carbon initiative and etc.

Key Accountabilities:
  • Develop 5-year SAPD strategy and define the growth roadmap to 2025 with calculated risk management
  • Drives the execution of SAPD channel strategy through translation into long- and short-term operational sales plans, allocation of resources and oversight of business processes to drive sustainable long-term value creation
  • Manage the overall relationships with SAPD customer. Unleash the one-team potential from wider bp to strengthen the strategic partnership which plays a vital role
  • Work with cross-functional team to develop fit-for-purpose offer to meet SAPD customer’s fast changing requirements. Lead the team to execute the offer to maximize the values.
  • Manage SAPD customer related RtM, and coordinate cross-regional activities in managing ~8 regions’ authorized distributor business
  • Realizing opportunity through data. Effectively use of customer-facing digital tools, and internal management digital tools to manage the key account plan, sales planning, CRM. Proactively contribute to how to simplify and optimize.
  • Deliver HSSE objectives, builds and develops the talent pipeline as part of IWS sales leadership team.

Requirements:
  • Bachelor’s Degree, master might be a plus and not necessary for relative major preference.
  • 10+ years of sales experience with strategic account management
  • Ability to conduct complex negotiations with strategic partners
  • External relationship management with key decision makers (normally CEO of the company) and performance manage against agreed upon KPIs
  • Strong financial management experience relative to the profitable execution of sales
  • Experience of managing team, and working with different business units, different functional team in a big organization
  • Working knowledge of distributor RTM
  • Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office
  • Strategic thinking to maximize long-term value to bp
  • Maturity with significant business and social insight - In depth understanding of business context as well as aftermarket, SAPD channel trend.
  • Excellent ability to develop and manage relationships with customers and Industry bodies
  • Excellent influencing and communication skills - Abilities of dealing with and influencing multiple internal and external stakeholders both within and outside the organization is essential for success in this role
  • Commercial-minded to engage and understand customer needs. Deep understanding of Customer-Value-Proposition. Agility to leverage resources networks to fast respond to customer needs to achieve goals and objectives.
  • Managing the complexity and handling the conflicts
  • Strong leadership, coaching, motivation skills with an ability to develop, empower and energize the team to enhance the performance
  • Digital proficiency

