SAPD Sales Manager

Customers & Products



Sales Group



Responsible for managing an indirect sales team and external distributors and key accounts to achieve all sales objectives vs. plan by maintaining and growing sales of products and services in assigned territories through distribution channels, as well as assisting in the development and implementation of short- and long-term growth strategies and account retention programmes for key accounts. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.



This role will lead to formulate and implement our 3-year super-auto-parts-distributor SAPD strategy covering both national emerging SAPD channel and regional traditional distributor channel in China.

In emerging SAPD channel, the role is responsible for driving the PCO growth to achieve our 3-year ambitions

The individual will manage the overall relationship with SAPD customers, and liaise with bp other business to unleash the one-team potential to explore the new collaboration area such as mobility, charging, low carbon initiative and etc.

Develop 3-year SAPD strategy and define the growth roadmap to 2025 onwards with calculated risk management

Drives the execution of SAPD channel strategy through translation into long- and short-term operational sales plans, allocation of resources and oversight of business processes to drive sustainable long-term value creation

Manage the overall relationships with SAPD customer. Unleash the one-team potential from wider bp to strengthen the strategic partnership which plays a vital role

Work with cross-functional team to develop fit-for-purpose offer to meet SAPD customer’s fast changing requirements. Lead the team to execute the offer to maximize the values.

Manage SAPD RtM model to optimize the RTM efficiency and collaborate with regional distributors .

Realizing opportunity through data. Effectively use of customer-facing digital tools, and internal management digital tools to manage the key account plan, sales planning, CRM. Proactively contribute to how to simplify and optimize.

Deliver HSSE objectives, builds and develops the talent pipeline as part of IWS sales leadership team.

Education

Bachelor is the minimum requirement, master might be a plus and not necessary for relative major preference.

Experience

10+ years of sales experience with strategic account management

Ability to conduct complex negotiations with strategic partners

External relationship management with key decision makers (normally CEO of the company) and performance manage against agreed upon KPIs

Strong financial management experience relative to the profitable execution of sales

Experience of managing team, and working with different business units, different functional team in a big organization

Working knowledge of distributor RTM

Fully proficient working with digital sales platforms such as Customer Management Systems and Microsoft office

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



