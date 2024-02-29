SCP Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

This role is within the Strategic Corporates & Partnership (SCP) team, which sits within Regions, Corporates and Solutions (RC&S). RC&S exists to identify and deliver new integrated energy solutions to help decarbonize countries, cities, and corporations by bringing together bp’s capabilities, products and services, and with our strategic partners, creating value greater than the sum of its parts.

SCP’s purpose is to lead the development of deep and enduring relationships with targeted strategic corporates (e.g. in heavy industry, mobility, consumer goods etc) and partners in service of bp’s businesses to secure and maximize value to bp. SCP aims to integrate bp in the eyes of the strategic customer or partner and help them navigate their own decarbonisation journey to enable bp to deliver its purpose. The analyst is hosted within the Insights & Portfolio but will get a broad exposure across SCP’s various teams (Insights & Portfolio, Group Account Management and Partnerships).

Project Leadership: Perform market and customer assessments to support development of customer opportunity reports and group account plans

Support portfolio management process by: gathering and collating customer / partner information in support of making portfolio choices collating data for BD hopper submissions including group summaries (to EVPs) and bp board requests

Contribute to special projects with insight elements, including development of bp country strategies

Support partnership leads and group account managers through: project management of different workstreams creating materials for external customer and partner engagements with bp preparation of materials for governance boards and senior meetings

Work with account management centre of excellence on an ad-hoc basis to support development of account management programme, including: development of materials organisation of (and potentially attendance at) workshops and customer events working with the capability manager to develop training frameworks and induction materials

Establish effective relationships across bp’s organisation, consistent with the role of RC&S as an Integrator, and use the relationships to gather input, effectively socialise and validate/align assumptions.

Ensure personal compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct and demonstrate bp’s Values & Behaviours

University degree in any discipline

Demonstrable experience in working with new, evolving subject matters and the ability to bring structure that enables, informed decision making

Proficiency in MS office e.g. Excel, PowerPoint

Fluent (both written and verbal) in English

General understanding of a Customer facing business (B2B or B2C)

Project management experience

Experience in low or zero carbon businesses

Experience working across multiple geographies, time zones and with other cultures

Why join us? At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



