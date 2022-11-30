SDA Product Manager

-
Role synopsis
An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is digitalization. Our mission is to optimize the operation of our retail network through digital solutions.
This is an opportunity to join the Smart Digital Assets project (SDA) which will transform the way retail maintenance is being managed thoroughly with state-of-the-art technologies such as Amazon cloud (AWS), augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning, process automation etc. You will lead an entrepreneurial business project team and cooperate with the I&E development team that pilots, designs, develops and deploys this new digital solution.
The purpose of the M&C ESA Product Owner and Role Out Manager role is to be the M&C ESA SPA for SDA piloting, SDA design adjustments, market preparations and SDA roll out across all counties in Europe. The role will directly report to the VP Operational Excellence and hold dotted lines to the Cluster Product Owners.
Success in the role will be contributing to driving maintenance efficiency and effectiveness, increasing margin capture and enabling new business opportunities.
Key accountabilities: