SDA Product Manager

An integral part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to an Integrated Energy Company is digitalization. Our mission is to optimize the operation of our retail network through digital solutions.



This is an opportunity to join the Smart Digital Assets project (SDA) which will transform the way retail maintenance is being managed thoroughly with state-of-the-art technologies such as Amazon cloud (AWS), augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine learning, process automation etc. You will lead an entrepreneurial business project team and cooperate with the I&E development team that pilots, designs, develops and deploys this new digital solution.



The purpose of the M&C ESA Product Owner and Role Out Manager role is to be the M&C ESA SPA for SDA piloting, SDA design adjustments, market preparations and SDA roll out across all counties in Europe. The role will directly report to the VP Operational Excellence and hold dotted lines to the Cluster Product Owners.



Success in the role will be contributing to driving maintenance efficiency and effectiveness, increasing margin capture and enabling new business opportunities.



Be the M&C ESA SPA with the overall accountability for the SDA Roll Out in the M&C ESA and leading the Cluster Product Owners functionally

Accountable for planning and management of the SDA Roll Out across M&C ESA including market preparation, sourcing of device connections, Hand-Held-Devices shipment to sites, solutions development with manufacturers and SDA development team, design adjustments and development and release planning

Accountable to manage overall SDA Scope and functionalities, features and designs in cooperation with I&E SDA Owner as well as development team

Accountable to coordinate the development of the change management programs in country for the pilots as well as the roll out

Accountable for eFM development on the basis of KPI Analysis, performance and intervention management

Coordinate SDA budget management across M&C ESA

Coordinate the development and implementation of solutions for contractual adjustments vis-à-vis contractors, suppliers and/or site managers in close alignment with the maintenance manager and procurement as well as operations (as required)

Own the troubleshooting of problems that may arise from development and with regards to stabilization

Coordinate the go live scope of launching SDA at site and CoT’s

Key interface with VP Operational Excellence

Significant experience in Retail Business

Proven professional experience in successful management delivery of complex and larger scale projects ideally involving Software development and business Change Management

Advanced understanding of retail on-site operations and/or retail maintenance. Good working knowledge of Retail Opex activities

Agile Project management understanding and experience

Fluent in English

Education:University degree in engineering or business administrationEssential experience:V & BExcellenceFollow and uphold the rules and standards of BP and hold others to account for doing the same thingOne TeamSupport those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results