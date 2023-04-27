SFM and JV Manager Offshore Wind Asia

Responsible for managing a large team to support the business through maximizing asset value, managing forecasting/planning and reporting and integrating performance management whilst maintaining a strong control environment, partnering with relevant stakeholder groups to manage a range of financial activities and implementing a financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.
This Asia Offshore Wind Senior Finance and JV Manager reports to the Vice President Low Carbon Energy Solutions and is responsible for overseeing bp’s offshore wind investments in the Asia.
The post holder will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business and business development activities, including strategy development, financial modeling, investment evaluation, screening, governance, partner management, and leading negotiations. The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership, strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and willingness to support a variety of aspects needed to foster growth in Low Carbon Energy businesses.
Support VP Asia Offshore Wind in: