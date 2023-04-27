SFM and JV Manager Offshore Wind Asia

Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to support the business through maximizing asset value, managing forecasting/planning and reporting and integrating performance management whilst maintaining a strong control environment, partnering with relevant stakeholder groups to manage a range of financial activities and implementing a financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.

This Asia Offshore Wind Senior Finance and JV Manager reports to the Vice President Low Carbon Energy Solutions and is responsible for overseeing bp’s offshore wind investments in the Asia.

The post holder will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business and business development activities, including strategy development, financial modeling, investment evaluation, screening, governance, partner management, and leading negotiations. The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership, strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and willingness to support a variety of aspects needed to foster growth in Low Carbon Energy businesses.





Support VP Asia Offshore Wind in:

Manage and support bp finance employees and secondees in Asian offshore wind projects (including initially Japanese JV with Marubeni and South Korea JV with DWO)

Oversee team in delivering commercial negotiations related to the strategy such as off-take arrangements, land and grid agreements, supplier contracts, agreements with stakeholders and partner negotiations

Understand relevant regional power market developments; liaise with T&S to support project off-take strategy execution

Represents &/or provides Finance expertise for offshore wind matters

Leads/supports bp strategy, planning & economic evaluation, and business approvals

Lead negotiations for new partner agreements and/or farm down transactions

Lead financial structuring and third-party financing as required, in coordination with treasury

Track and manage bp priorities for JV and manage shareholder topics which arise over time, including for example staffing, managing bp’s rights and obligations in contracts

Develop and maintain influencing plan for Asian Offshore Wind JVs

Support JV directors; coordinate preparation of briefing materials for directors before board meeting

Ensure team acts as custodian of the economic models and coordinates financial assurance for governance

Integrates with planning on all budgeting, forecasting, and planning activities (internal performance)

Provides overview on finance risk management​

Lead on developing positions on key commercial matters such as offtake arrangements, regulation, hedging, etc.

Support commercial optimization, including managing stakeholder relationship on commercial matters including disputes, commercial arrangements/settlements, audits, etc.

Finance representation on business/asset integration forums/tables

Ensure adequate provision of bp resources into JV

Manage US offshore wind finance team including JV managers and analysts and advisors from Low Carbon finance pool

Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.