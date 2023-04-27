Site traffic information and cookies

SFM and JV Manager Offshore Wind Asia

  • Location Korea, Republic of - Flexible
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147111BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

Responsible for managing a large team to support the business through maximizing asset value, managing forecasting/planning and reporting and integrating performance management whilst maintaining a strong control environment, partnering with relevant stakeholder groups to manage a range of financial activities and implementing a financial strategy to drive outstanding business results.

This Asia Offshore Wind Senior Finance and JV Manager reports to the Vice President Low Carbon Energy Solutions and is responsible for overseeing bp’s offshore wind investments in the Asia.
The post holder will be responsible for supporting a broad range of business and business development activities, including strategy development, financial modeling, investment evaluation, screening, governance, partner management, and leading negotiations. The role requires a strong combination of proven leadership, strategic thinking, entrepreneurial idea generation, commercial rigor, and willingness to support a variety of aspects needed to foster growth in Low Carbon Energy businesses.


Support VP Asia Offshore Wind in:

  • Manage and support bp finance employees and secondees in Asian offshore wind projects (including initially Japanese JV with Marubeni and South Korea JV with DWO)
  • Oversee team in delivering commercial negotiations related to the strategy such as off-take arrangements, land and grid agreements, supplier contracts, agreements with stakeholders and partner negotiations
  • Understand relevant regional power market developments; liaise with T&S to support project off-take strategy execution
  • Represents &/or provides Finance expertise for offshore wind matters
  • Leads/supports bp strategy, planning & economic evaluation, and business approvals
  • Lead negotiations for new partner agreements and/or farm down transactions
  • Lead financial structuring and third-party financing as required, in coordination with treasury
  • Track and manage bp priorities for JV and manage shareholder topics which arise over time, including for example staffing, managing bp’s rights and obligations in contracts
  • Develop and maintain influencing plan for Asian Offshore Wind JVs
  • Support JV directors; coordinate preparation of briefing materials for directors before board meeting
  • Ensure team acts as custodian of the economic models and coordinates financial assurance for governance
  • Integrates with planning on all budgeting, forecasting, and planning activities (internal performance)
  • Provides overview on finance risk management​
  • Lead on developing positions on key commercial matters such as offtake arrangements, regulation, hedging, etc.
  • Support commercial optimization, including managing stakeholder relationship on commercial matters including disputes, commercial arrangements/settlements, audits, etc.
  • Finance representation on business/asset integration forums/tables
  • Ensure adequate provision of bp resources into JV
  • Manage US offshore wind finance team including JV managers and analysts and advisors from Low Carbon finance pool
  • Complies with BP's Code of Conduct and models BP's Values & Behaviors.

Requirements:
  • A degree educated or above, or professional qualification, in a relevant discipline is required. Experience is what matters most. Substantial experience in financial management in a project (infrastructure area).
  • Commercial project management, joint venture structures and project debt finance experience would be advantageous.
  • Track record establishing and managing financial management process and systems.
  • Confident communicator to a range of audiences, comfortable managing a team of professionals and strong people coordination skills.
  • Ability to communicate financial project management information to senior stakeholders, as an internal expert.


