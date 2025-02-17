SME Billing

Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

Key Accountabilities & Responsibilities

Analyze, resolve root cause and apply appropriate resolution on sophisticated customer issues that are advanced from Billing Specialists and Team Leads.

Lead Invoice Accuracy initiatives for CSS, facilitate meetings, mentor CI and root cause analysis tools, and implement improvements to increase Invoice Accuracy for our customers as well as awareness within various groups.

Lead investigation and communications on ‘declared’ incidents using GBS Incident Management Processes.

Provide analysis and feedback on sophisticated customer issues that are identified by the Problem Manager.

Provide technical analysis and feedback regarding impact of projects, system upgrades or modifications, as well as provide feedback and updates back to the team and department.

Process improvement identification, solution development & implementations. Develop short term workaround solutions where appropriate. These gaps or issues may require in-depth analysis and working with other parties closely to resolve. Provide recommendations for permanent solutions when needed.

Deliver training, training materials, fix documentation and continual on the job training for Billing Specialists as well as assist Tier 1 Team Lead or SME, PMs, and others.

Support the Team Leads on identifying technical training opportunities to build knowledge and capability across the department.

Serve on, and sometimes lead, projects for new initiatives or improvements. Perform and / or coordinate UAT testing for SAP, MDM, bp Connection and other systems.

Support the Problem Manager, Business Analyst, Team Leads and Operations Mgr with key business insights that tie to Key Performance Indicators

Work with third party vendors and BP Partners to assure they are supporting the customers in a timely manner.

Identify gaps in current support processes, build and detail work around solutions for gaps identified or when standard solve fails.

Develop and manage business tools (e.g. Excel, Access or other) to increase efficiency.

Qualification & Experience



3 years experience in order to cash processes such as master data, contract pricing, billing, tax, accounts receivable, etc.

Strong PC skills including Microsoft Office, specifically Excel (Sophisticated).

Proven strength with Siebel (sophisticated), SAP, TAS, TABs.

Ability to lead a project for an end to end process.

Strong oral and written communication skills

Reputation of working optimally across teams with multifaceted strengths and operations

Inventory & Invoice experience

History of providing training and support to peers on technical business processes or systems.

Key Proficiencies

Process and quality improvement driven

Shown capability with data management and control principles

Superb communication skills-both verbal and written

Strong time-management and task prioritization skills

Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Thorough with proven track record for accuracy

Desirable Criteria

Training/facilitation experience

Billing or accounting experience

Experience leading or a desire to lead people as a future role.

Knowledge of the various FVC/Asphalt customer channels.

Must be a self-starter and able to work independently

Experience working with root cause analysis

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

High school diploma





Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Channel Management, Customer promise execution, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Demand Management, Digital fluency, Internal alignment, Negotiating value, Offer and product knowledge, Operational pricing, Sales forecasting/demand planning, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Using insights dashboards



