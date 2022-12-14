SME MSCO Support

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Responsible for providing basic technical advice and support regarding BP/Castrol products and their application based on developing technical knowledge, helping to resolve specific technical problems and assisting with the provision of technical training to internal staff and external customers where required, in order to improve overall customer satisfaction. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.

The MSCO (Multi Site Contracting Operator) Support position is responsible for all MSCO site payment and reconciliation. This position will work hand in hand with MSCO business partners to make sure the operations of the sites runs smoothly. The role will provide assurance that proper payments are made to the MSCO sites in the desired SLA. A key part of this role is to work cross functionally across stakeholder teams to maintain database of sites and process transactions in SAP. This is a financial role that requires strong attention to detail, internal and external cross functional interface, strong business insight, business process understanding, and ability to identify improvement opportunities.



Key Accountability_

Maintaining relationship with Business partners to smoothly function in the role.

Timely communication and resolution for daily and escalation requests

Doing Financial entries in SAP for vendors and MSCO sites

Vendor payments and reconciliation in desired SLA.

Running charge back reports and highlighting the discrepancies to the stakeholders for further action.

Maintaining log of cash sites.

Work closely with Billing team lead in Non – Fuel space for all reconciliation and Audit requirement.

