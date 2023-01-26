Responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for the specialism, using sound technical capabilities to review and adjust information security processes, supporting the delivery of security solutions, recommending improvements to security strategies and managing external service providers, as required. Specialisms: Information Security Engineering; Information Security and Risk Management; Operational Security Management; Governance, Risk and Compliance; Forensics and Incident Response Management; Application Information Security.
|Role Synopsis
|BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform as an integrated energy company, using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effectiveness, and new business models. As an Operational IS Specialist, you will be responsible for supporting information security and risk activities for Operational Security Management.
The Security Operations Center is responsible for monitoring and responding to incidents, performing initial triage and response, and escalating serious threats to members of the Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the various business entities in BP. The SOC Analyst is the first point of contact many have with the Digital Security organization and therefore we also have an ambassadorial role in promoting Digital Security to the wider bp.
|Key Accountabilities
|• Provides sound technical expertise in support of information security and risk activities specific to the specialism and Security Operation Centre objectives e.g. Undertaking Incident detection and response activities; analyze and investigate security alerts and incidents with appropriate escalation in support of the business
• Develop the implementation and application of relevant operating processes and procedures, and ensures all activities adhere to the relevant standards.
• Liaise with various teams and senior stakeholders across BP to advise on information security and risk and manages third party service providers that are helping to deliver related projects as required.
• Seeks opportunities for continuous improvement and automation within the specialism in response to internal and external developments.
|Essential Education:
|Bachelor's degree (e.g., Information Security, Network Security, Information Assurance, Information Technology, Computer Science) or equivalent experience and/or qualifications.
|Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Essential: