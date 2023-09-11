S&OP Manager - Australia & New Zealand

Entity:Customers & Products
As part of the Castrol Australia & New Zealand Global Supply Chain (GSC) Leadership Team, the S&OP Manager manages a team that is responsible for the overall Sales & Operations Planning process. This role drives the monthly demand consensus with Sales, Marketing, Finance, and Supply Chain to ensure that aggregate-level business intelligence is being gathered and overlaid on the statistical forecast. It is also responsible for using the Demand Planning system to generate detailed SKU-location-customer statistical and adjusted forecasts. The ANZ S&OP Manager is accountable for all forecast critical metrics and advises SKU-location and customer interventions with their team.
Responsibilities -
Implement and run the demand planning and control processes for the Lubricants business within Australia and New Zealand in line with Integrated Business Management (IBM) principles.
The key output for this role is a 24-month rolling demand plan, updated and signed off each month with assumptions clearly documented and understood. This should include all brand and sales plans as inputs.
Prepare and facilitate the monthly ANZ Demand Review.
Work with Castrol’s AsPac and Global Supply Chain teams to ensure that the demand planning processes are continuously improved.
Use Forecast Accuracy, Forecast Bias, and Forecast Value Add to identify actions that will improve the demand planning and control process and supporting assumptions.
Facilitate all actions that relate to the demand plan including decisions on issue resolution and gap closure.
Be responsible for the wider ANZ S&OP process, including facilitation of the monthly ANZ Supply Review
Facilitates the market Demand Control process, i.e. ensuring that shifts in demand are being supervised and discussed with sales, marketing, and supply planners and facilitating the resolution of demand and supply imbalances with sales and marketing
Lead the ANZ Demand Planning tool, working to improve statistical forecast accuracy as an input to the Demand Plan.
Own the demand planning culture in ANZ across the sales, marketing, supply, and finance teams including the ANZ Leadership Team
Essential Experience -
Expert level experience in Demand Planning and S&OP with deep operational experience.
People leadership and mentor/development experience.
Experience in handling relationships with senior stakeholders.
Experience working with ERP (ideally JD Edwards) and Demand Planning systems – digital approach.
Continuous improvement approach and experience in delivering outcomes
Desirable Experience -
Strong ERP and system capability.
Excellent presentation, verbal and written skills
Ability to cope with fast-paced, changing environments.
Well-developed skills in problem-solving and influencing others.
Essential Education -
Tertiary education in business or supply chain is desirable
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
What’s in it for you?
Excellent work-life balance, hybrid working arrangements
Career development and mentoring programs
Generous salary package including annual bonus program
12% superannuation, share options, and fuel discounts
Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave
A collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action
