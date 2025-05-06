Job summary

Bp Castrol is looking for S&OP Manager TUCA (Türkiye, Ukraine, Central Asia) to lead and execute demand planning and forecasting activities to ensure optimal alignment between supply and demand across the region You will also balance customer satisfaction with inventory efficiency, enabling the company to meet market demands while minimizing costs and maximizing profitability by achieving good FA and FB results

About bp Castrol:

It's more than just oil. It's liquid engineering. Castrol provides all the oils, fluids and lubricants the world needs, for every driver, every rider and every industry.

Castrol is here to serve every driver, every motorcyclist and every industry on earth. We do this through Liquid Engineering. That means creating high performance oils, lubricants, fluids and greases for every application you can imagine. We also know that you need every part of your world to run smoothly, so we lubricate every part of the car or motorcycle you own, the escalators at your local shopping mall, the elevator at your office, and even the production line that made your refrigerator.

We are here for you in the world's mines and quarries, its cruise ships and airliners, its wind farms and wheat fields. Whatever you need, we help make it happen.

Key Accountabilities:

Lead and manage robust, high quality demand planning and demand control processes across the region, driving continuous improvement in Forecast Accuracy, Forecast Bias and Forecast Value Add

Drive demand consensus sessions with Sales Management and supply chain managers to ensure required business intelligence input into the demand planning process and plan

Overlooks proper usage of planning tools as well as maintaining up to date data

Guard correctness of active SKU portfolio in planning

Follow S&OP operating model principles with demand data, KPI’s and V&O values

Support and monitor statistical forecasting team and results for the region

Work closely with marketing and NPI project team to include promotional activities and new launches into demand cycles with sufficient lead time

Monitor inventory performance metrics and make recommendations to reduce excess & SLOB stock while minimizing stockouts

Prepare and issue necessary reporting

Supporting and directing demand analysts with the right market trends and insights

Education:

Bachelor degree in Business economics, Supply Chain or similar

Further education as f.i. APICS valuable

Experience:

At least 5 years of experience in similar business with demand planning and mature S&OP operating models

Familiar with collaborative demand planning methods and modern planning tools i.e SAP APO, Kinaxis Maestro, IBP, O9 etc.

Skills and competencies:

Very good Planning skills and familiarity with demand planning software (Kinaxis Maestro), ERP systems, Excel and other relevant tools for demand forecasting, inventory management and data analysis

Mastery of big data and analytics and strong attention to detail i.e analyzing historical sales data, market trends, and other relevant information to inform demand forecasts

Business acumen to challenge and influence key stakeholders to ensure alignment with demand plans and resolve conflicts

High level in networking, collaborative working with cross-functional teams, including sales, marketing, supply chain, and finance

Well-developed skills in problem solving, influencing others, communications and planning.

Ability to engage, build relationships with and influence senior leadership and key stakeholders across functions



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



