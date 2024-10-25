S&OP and Demand Manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Champion the end to end S&OP and S&OE process to manage the schedule, track process activity status, report adoption and drive Continuous Improvement

Lead demand planning activities and maintaining forecast models incorporating business intelligence gathered from sales, marketing, finance, distributor replenishment analysts and other sources

Lead the Distribution and Replenishment of Finished Goods from all sourcing locations to warehouses across the country to support organizational sales plans while meeting targets of service and working capital

Lead the inventory planning process across the end to end supply chain allows for accurate order fulfilment, increased customer satisfaction and controlled inventory holding costs

Key Accountabilities:

Lead the monthly S&OP process to ensure alignment between demand forecasts, production plans, and inventory levels for 24 months rolling horizon

Drive the cross-functional collaboration between Sales, Marketing, Finance, and GSC to gather inputs and insights for whole S&OP processes

Lead the weekly S&OE process to balance demand and supply issue with 3 months rolling

Develop & maintain key performance indicators (critical metrics) to measure the effectiveness and drive action for improvement within the S&OP, S&OE, demanding planning, and DRP process and supply chain performance.

Lead the demand planning process with baseline forecast, event planning, new product planning, total forecast & performance management, and feasibility check, and make sure to incorporate all source of market intelligence to produce the best possible operational forecast through demand planning tools and processes.

Manage distribution of FG replenishment process to ensure the availability of the right quality of product mix.

Key stakeholder to support Kinaxis implementation and drive for improvement

SPA of FG SLOB controlling. Drive the necessary activities to eliminate identified SLOB inventory and implement the re-work/write-off proposals.

Coordinate and communicate with variable partners in sales and marketing to improve customer satisfaction on stock availability according to agreed SLA.

Lead and drive inter-unit supply review with other countries planning teams to manage the supply issues, improve forecast accuracy, shorten lead time, optimize supply source and support SLOB transfer among the GSC network.

Lead and drive Back Order fulfillment with sales operational teams to reduce the impact of Back Order not only the volume supply but also the financial issues.

SPA of FG ATP (Available to Promise) integration system and continues improvement.

Lead the inventory planning across end to end supply chain with material/SKU classification, safety stock management, replenishment method, SLOB & Excess Management processes

Drive the inventory performance analysis, and drive the improvement plan of stock management, and engage with GSC Finance Performance regarding to inventory target and gap analysis

Collaborate with PU business partners to overlay customer and product strategic insights to define appropriate customer service levels, ABCD classifications in order to optimize inventory level

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the S&OP, S&OE process, Demand Planning, and DRP processes and supply chain operations to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and increase customer satisfaction

Driver performance culture of the team and act as role model as manager and allocate resource within team to improve the output of overall investment

Requirements:

Education

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience in business, supply chain management, operation research, or a related field, advanced degree preferred

Experience

10+ years’ of experience of Planning work experience preferred, including deep knowledge of supply chain processes and end-to-end supply chain exposure will be ideal

5+ years of experience in leading teams, matrix groups and projects

In-deep understanding of advanced planning optimization platform

Experienced in demand planning and DRP process and system

Fluent in Chinese and English, both written and spoken

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Cost Management, Creativity and Innovation, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Inventory Management, Negotiation planning and preparation, Resilience, Risk Management, Sourcing strategy, Supplier Performance Management, Supply Chain Development, Supply chain management, Sustainability awareness and action



