SQM Advisor - Europe, ME, Africa

Job summary

Responsible for driving supply chain performance that supports regional plans and wider strategies through building an optimised supply network, managing risk and providing advanced technical guidance to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, whilst assuring all supply chain activities are compliant with the relevant risk and quality standards, processes and procedures.

We are looking for people who like working at-pace, love doing it right and look to automate what they've done. You will experiment with new technologies and learn to develop new solutions!

Reporting in to the SQM Manager the Advisor will be responsible for owning the regional strategy to ensure alignment with key goals and strategic priorities.

Key Accountabilities:

Conduct supplier assessments by leading audit teams consisting of quality and technical auditors for supplier site assessments

Planning, resource coordination, collection and evaluation of evidence, report writing and compilation, problem investigation and conflict resolution among other audit-related tasks

Handle the approved vendor list assuring that all supplier qualification process steps are completed before supplier can be included

Manage and ensure that supplier qualifications are performed in a timely, consistent and professional manner and that all documentation such as audit reports and supplier database records meet the needs of cross-functional work teams and other partners

Lead the root cause investigations and corrective action activities for suppliers’ product and service-related issues

Lead partner training sessions on SQM processes

Provide subject matter expertise to resolve QMS assessment related disputes with suppliers, provide mentorship to the team as the need arises

Work with suppliers to provide supplier quality and development expertise in order to improve their quality systems, processes and performance

Promote the achievement of safe, reliable and compliant operations for bp

Support compliance with bp code of conduct

Provides D&I leadership

Embeds processes that achieve HSSE goals and improve supplier safety and reliability

Requirements:

Experience in sophisticated manufacturing industry

Demonstrated ability to lead, influence and drive change across the organisation and at supplier level

Strong analytical, interpersonal and program management skills

Strong problem solving and collaborative skills

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Experienced in developing and implementing supplier quality management or QMS related processes

Expert in quality control tools

Excellent understanding of sense of urgency to manage internal collaborators and external matters with supply base

Proficient in supplier audits report writing

Quick learner and critical reasoning capability

Hands-on experience as an auditor, auditing supplier’s manufacturing sites, writing supplier assessment reports, reviewing corrective actions and closing findings

Proficient in MS Excel, Power Point and Word. Working experience with Power BI tool is helpful

