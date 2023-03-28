SSC Services Coordinator

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
General Summary
The Store Support Center (SSC) Coordinator will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance operations of the SSC building and grounds to ensure a fully functional, clean, and safe environment.
Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)
Preferred Qualifications
Education
College coursework preferred, or 5 years of equivalent experience.
High School diploma or equivalent required. Experience
3+ years of building management experience.
Knowledge/Skills
Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to work independently and organize time effectively.
Self-motivated and comfortable in busy work environment.
Equipment/Special Expertise
Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word and Outlook).
Other Considerations
This position is considered an essential team member position and requires evening, weekend and emergency support, as needed. This is not a work from home position.
Must have a valid driver’s license.