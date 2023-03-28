SSC Services Coordinator

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



Job description

General Summary

The Store Support Center (SSC) Coordinator will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance operations of the SSC building and grounds to ensure a fully functional, clean, and safe environment.



#ROO

Essential Job Functions (RESPONSIBLE TO)

Monitor building systems to meet specified operational guidelines (i.e., electrical, mechanical, fire suppression, sprinkler and HVAC).

Perform light maintenance on building equipment, grounds and structure. Oversee vendors used for these services including lawn and landscape, snow removal, maintenance and waste management.

Maintain cleanliness of equipment, grounds and structure. Oversee janitorial service used for these services.

Ensure building security and related systems that support safety and security (i.e., cameras and security services) are maintained and in working order.

Organize and maintain all SSC storage areas.

Coordinate office and conference room functions including furniture management, special event setup and office furniture requests.

Provide excellent service to internal SSC team members.

Cross-train and support the other positions on the SSC Services team.

Assist the Manager of SSC Services with all projects to achieve the strategic purpose of the SSC.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

 College coursework preferred, or 5 years of equivalent experience.

 High School diploma or equivalent required. Experience

 3+ years of building management experience.

Knowledge/Skills

 Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

 Ability to work independently and organize time effectively.

 Self-motivated and comfortable in busy work environment.

Equipment/Special Expertise

 Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word and Outlook).

Other Considerations

 This position is considered an essential team member position and requires evening, weekend and emergency support, as needed. This is not a work from home position.

 Must have a valid driver’s license.