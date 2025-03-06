SSC Services Coordinator

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Customers & Products



Retail Group



Job Description:

General Summary

The Store Support Center (SSC) Coordinator will be responsible for the day-to-day maintenance operations of the SSC building and grounds, Fresh Serve Bakery building, and local facilities services warehouse to ensure a fully functional, clean, and safe environment.

Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

Monitor building systems to meet specified operational guidelines (electrical, mechanical, fire suppression, sprinkler, HVAC, etc.)

Perform light maintenance on building equipment, grounds and structure. Oversee vendors used for these services including lawn and landscape, snow removal, maintenance, waste management, etc.

Maintain cleanliness of equipment, grounds and structure. Oversee janitorial service used for these services.

Ensure building security and related systems that support safety and security (Cameras, security services, etc.) are maintained and in working order.

Organize and maintain all above listed buildings storage areas.

Manage SSC dock operations.

Coordinate office and conference room functions including furniture management, special event setup, office furniture requests, etc.

Provide excellent service to internal SSC and Fresh Serve Bakery team members.

Cross-train and support the other positions on the SSC Services team.

Assist the Manager of SSC Services with all projects to achieve the strategic purpose of the department.

Perform monthly physical inventory of local warehouse.

Perform other duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications

Education

College coursework preferred, or 5 years of equivalent experience.

High School diploma or equivalent required.

Experience

3+ years of building maintenance management experience.

Knowledge/Skills

Effective interpersonal and communication skills

Ability to work independently and organize time effectively

Self-motivated and comfortable in busy work environment

Equipment/Special Expertise

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suite (Excel, Word and Outlook)

Other Considerations

This position is considered an essential team member position and requires evening, weekend and emergency support, as needed. This is not a work from home position.

Must have a valid driver’s license.

You will work with:

Maintenance and various operational vendors, Facility Services team, SSC Services Manager, SSC and Fresh Serve Bakery team members

Considering Joining bp?

Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

