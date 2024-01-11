SSSO Origination Associate

Job summary

The Origination Associate is a client facing role responsible for providing full deal lifecycle support—from originating and onboarding new clients, to pricing and transacting commodity hedges and related transactions across crude oil, natural gas, refined products, power and low carbon markets.The Origination Associate is a key member of the Structured Solutions and Strategic Origination (“SSSO”) team, which is part of bp’s Gas and Power Trading America’s (“GPTA”) business. The SSSO team provides tailored commodity risk management and low carbon solutions to energy producers and consumers, including commodity-linked finance structures (e.g., commodity pre-pays, asset backed securitization hedges, acquisition hedges); commodity-linked municipal bond prepay and tax equity structures; and low carbon solutions (e.g., voluntary carbon offsets, biogas, certified gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture utilization and sequestration). As part of bp’s registered swap dealer in the US—BP Energy Company—the SSSO team covers a diverse set of clients, including oil and gas producers, refiners, utilities, airlines, transportation companies, petrochemical companies, industrials, banks, hedge funds and private equity firms.There are two Origination Associate roles open—one focused on financial sponsor and E&P clients, and one focused on energy consumers, low carbon, and cross commodity clients. Candidates should express any preference on sector coverage during the recruitment process. The Origination Associate will report to the respective Senior Manager of SSSO and will be based in Houston.As Origination Associate, you will be responsible for supporting the team’s target gross margin delivery—initially, via deal pricing and execution, and eventually via organic client origination. This includes developing a deep understanding of the accounting, credit and balance sheet implications of commodity hedging structures; pitching structures to clients; drafting term sheets; negotiating definitive agreements; and other related technical work. Additionally, the Origination Associate will be tasked with growing bp’s capability in the commodity risk management and low carbon solutions space—working with internal functions, value trading benches, and clients to build capability in new markets and new deal types.



Work with new and existing bp clients, physical marketing & origination, value trading teams and bp affiliates to price and transact commodity risk management business across the numerous commodities covered by the SSSO team.

Manage relationships with trading benches, marketing teams, and functional teams to work transactions through the front-to-back process, while providing excellent customer service and information flow.

Develop a working knowledge of low carbon solutions in the natural gas sector, including Carbon Offset Natural Gas (CONG), Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), Differentiated/Certified natural gas, hydrogen, and carbon capture utilization and sequestration (“CCUS”)

Deliver on performance and strategic growth targets

Ensure all origination activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with bp Code of Conduct and T&S Operating Standards

Partner across bp to deliver value in cross business opportunities

Maintain high ethical standards and following all market rules and regulations

Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a commercial trading and/or marketing environment with a proven track record of proactively handling tasks in a professional, safe, and compliant manner.

Attention to detail for this role is paramount.

Basic understanding of financial options, commodity derivatives, market fundamentals, credit support; and the regulatory financial risks associated with commodity risk management.

Basic understanding of credit—including secured transactions (i.e., lien-based structures), ISDA credit support annexes, margining, potential future exposure (PFE).

Basic understanding of financing structures for the energy industry—including reserve-based lending, non-recourse project financing, asset backed securitization.

Experience influencing and communicating with a diverse range of senior and executive level partners, both internally and externally

Previous experience in structured products, energy solutions and risk management

Ability to thrive in both collaborative and autonomous environments with the ability to receive and provide respectful challenge

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



