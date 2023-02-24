SVP - Personal Assistant (LI)

Job summary

Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Personal Assistant to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives!



The PA is expected to handle administrative responsibilities in a fast-paced, hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be in central London.



We are looking for an experienced executive PA who is used to operating at this level and takes pride in helping their SVP to be as organised as possible and utilising their time as effectively as possible. This person will be ‘the face’ of the SVP’s office and as such needs to be approachable and respectful with a can-do attitude.

The SVP role is responsible for the retail forecourt/station network across 12 European countries.



You will be empowered to lead in a scope of areas:



Calendar management: Proactively coordinate a complex and constantly evolving calendar, including scheduling of meetings and travel and all logistical needs (e.g., booking of conference rooms and technology), helping to ensure that SVP’s time aligns with key priorities and shareholder needs.



Travel: Identify and book domestic and international travel, including flights, hotels and cars, ensuring that travel arrangements align with bp travel policies; also requires supporting the SVP if travel needs arise while traveling.



Expenses: Prepare expense reports using Concur and process invoices via Ariba.



Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organize global meetings, ensuring that the logistical arrangements are in place including invitations, venue bookings, catering, video/teleconference facilities, materials, etc.



Technology/Systems Management: Ensure the SVP gets timely technology support, as needed.



General Administration: Act as first point of contact for SVP, often in the absence of supervision. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, absence records and working from home days. Add entries to gift & entertainment register.



Preparation of documents and correspondence: As needed, collate agendas and pre-reads for meetings; and format Power Point presentations and documents to provide a clear, professional, and branded feel. Provide written and verbal correspondence to internal and external contacts in a courteous, helpful, and timely manner.



Onboarding: Provide support to new joiners on the team, helping to order technology and making sure that employees are ready to go on Day One.



C&P Support: Providing support to other team PA’s, as needed, for holidays/illness.



Essential experience and skills:

• Advanced communication skills, and ability to communicate with a range of internal and external contacts in a prompt and courteous manner

• Attention to detail and quality of work

• Proactive problem solving, including the ability to anticipate needs and challenges and find solutions

• Good time management, including ability to juggle multiple tasks and re-prioritize based on urgent needs

• Excellent judgment and ability to discretely handle confidential/sensitive information

• Familiarity with Microsoft Teams (for video calls and document management); Concur and Ariba for travel booking and invoicing/expense processes

• Strong experience within Microsoft Office, Excel, Word, One Note and PowerPoint

• Willingness to support wider teams where necessary and guide them on office policies/requirements

• Willingness to be available for support after standard working hours, if needed (e.g., during travel)

