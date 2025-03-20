This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

SWD Operations Technician

Job Duties

Participates in the safe commissioning and operating of new saltwater disposal (SWD) and CDP facilities in the Permian.

Participates in the safe and reliable daily operations of the SWD and CDP facilities in the Permian.

Implements and maintains the control of work process at the facilities.

Supports the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation.

Supports the handover, management of change (MOC) and pre-start-up safety review processes.

Understands and applies relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Responds to the maintenance and emergency needs in the facility.

Executes Energy Isolation for planned maintenance and emergency situations.

Directs contractor maintenance activities such as maintenance and chemical treatment, provide feedback into the work management system for continuous improvement.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

5 years' experience in oil and gas or similar industry.

Familiarity with SWD facility process or Natural Gas Plant processes.

Experience operating with plant process operating systems. (ex. Delta V, Wonderware,)

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent.

Operating Gas Compression

Operating and maintaining centrifugal Pumps

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness. Understanding of process safety concepts and application.

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork.

Experience working with SAP or similar process.

Ability to interpret P&IDs.

Optional criteria and qualifications

Natural Gas Plant Experience

Location: Orla, TX- Squiggy

Schedule: 14/14 rotational schedule- 12 hours

Travel: 50% expected

Critical Role Demands:

Production Technician/Line Locator/Pipeline Technician/Plant Technician/Cathodic Protection

Specialist/Optimizer

Lifting Abilities:

Lift with 2 hands from floor to knuckles: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to waist: 72 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to shoulders: 60 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Lift with 2 hands from floor to crown: 30 lbs x 2 (with 12 sec rest intervals between lifts)

Pushing and Pulling Abilities:

Push horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Pull horizontally with hands placed between waist and mid-chest level to generate a peak force of

120 lbs with two hands x 3,

Carrying Abilities:

Carry with 2 hands at self-selected height: 72 lbs for a distance of 10 feet x 2; self-paced

Carry at least 50 lbs. with one hand for a minimum distance of 50 feet,

Stair / Ladder Climbing Abilities:

Stair Climb: Climb up and down a total of 40 steps, self-paced,

Ladder climb Test: Climb up and down 14 rungs, self-paced.

Agilities:

Stooping and Twisting: From standing, perform alternate toe touches x 3 to each side, self-paced but

continuous. Test recipient should reach toward his/her toes on opposite side as far as possible but

actual touching of toes not required,

Kneeling: From standing, kneel on one knee, return to full standing and then kneel on opposite

knee. Repeat kneeling test x 3, each knee, self-paced but continuous,

Sustained Squatting: From standing, lower body into a functional squat position. Hold the squat

position for 30 seconds and then stand.

Repetitive Squatting: Repeat squats x 3 reps, self-paced, no hold time at end range.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $98,000-$125,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.