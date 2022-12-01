Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.

Job Duties:

Responsible for developing an operational readiness plan and the safe commissioning of the new saltwater disposal (SWD) and other facilities in the Permian.

Responsible for safe and reliable daily operations of SWD and other facilities in the Permian.

Responsible for the application of control of work process at the facilities.

Develops and implements the operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation.

Responsible for the handover, management of change and pre-start-up safety review processes.

Understands and applies relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Effectively interpret and operationalize all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Leads the maximization of water disposal downhole and system optimization by striving for optimal runtime of the facilities, being a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members.

Foster and drive the intelligent operational strategy.

Operational representative during the design phase of new facilities providing operational input, requirements and learnings to the design team.

Influence operational QA/QC process during construction of the SWD facilities.

Responsible for operator training and competency assurance programs.

Works with the maintenance and integrity teams to identify the right level of facility maintenance.

Responsible for the readiness of the emergency needs in the facility.

Management of direct reports.

Monitors and communicates the agreed upon key performance indicators.

Responsible for compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

10 years' experience in oil and gas or similar industry.

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent.

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness. Understanding of process safety concepts and application.

Demonstrates ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork.

Familiarity with the SWD facility process.

Experience working with SAP.

Ability to interpret, comment and review P&IDs.

Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Optional criteria and qualifications:

Pipeline Operator Qualification (OQ)

Location: Central CDP control room currently near Orla, TX

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000-$153,367

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.