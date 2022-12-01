SWD Technician

Job summary

Responsible for performing daily operational check of wells and/or facility. Prepares, maintains, and submits daily reports of applicable production volumes, gas or oil volume, well pressure, and/or volume of chemicals used.

Job Duties:

Participates in the safe commissioning of new saltwater disposal (SWD) and other facilities in the Permian.

Participates in the safe and reliable daily operations of the SWD and other facilities in the Permian.

Implements and maintains the control of work process at the facilities.

Supports the development and implementation of operating procedures, including startup, shutdown, and normal operation.

Supports the handover, management of change and pre-start-up safety review processes.

Understands and applies relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Responds to the maintenance and emergency needs in the facility.

Executes Energy Isolation for planned maintenance and emergency situations.

Directs contractor maintenance activities such as maintenance and chemical treatment, provide feedback into the work management system for continuous improvement.

Essential criteria and qualifications:

5 years' experience in oil and gas or similar industry.

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent.

Personal commitment to safety and environmental awareness. Understanding of process safety concepts and application.

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork.

Familiarity with the SWD facility process.

Experience with 811/one call process.

Experience working with SAP.

Ability to interpret P&IDs.

Optional criteria and qualifications:

Pipeline Operator Qualification (OQ)

Location: Central CDP control room currently near Orla, TX

Hours: 5-day week off-set either Sunday to Thursday or Tuesday to Saturday.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $90,409-$119,674

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.