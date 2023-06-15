Come and join us in Offshore Wind where we are a fast-growing business helping bp to transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company. In this role as Safe by Design Manager you will build and lead a team of safe by design and process safety engineers who are responsible for design risk and process safety within floating and fixed bottom offshore wind; design, construction and operations.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Project Management Group



Safe by Design Manager (Offshore Wind)

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Building a capable technical team to resource all project and business needs related to design risk, safe by design and process safety and ensure the teams ongoing proficiency.

Develop and implement the methodology for ensuring safety in the design through elimination or reduction of risks during design development for construction, operation and maintenance phases of bp wind farms. Verify the implementation of the safety in design methodology.

Evaluate product safety to determine if a design meets requirements for design safety verification.

Development, maintenance and communication of safety design risks.

Promote improvement and knowledge sharing in safety on design

Provide technical expertise to project teams and ensure activities are aligned with the wider engineering teams and developed with projects to deliver at the right time.

Ensure the team is accurately resourced by handling their workload, resources forecast and use of external support.

Development of dashboards and reporting to show the status of progress against KPIs and objectives.

Monitoring of standards for changes and developments.

Represent bp on external committees where relevant

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications):

A relevant Engineering Degree, Chartered Engineer and ideally an MSc or MEng.

Deep technical understanding of safety in design and design risk with an understanding of all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints.

Ideally an awareness of Process Safety Management, but not crucial.

Ability to interact with designers, technicians, and other specialists and scientists as well as senior leaders.

Track record of applying knowledge from lesson learn to drive design improvements.

Ability to lead risk reviews (Risk identification, Risk Analysis and Risk mitigation, etc.).

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits with safety design at its core.

Ability to work in a start-up.

Good people leader – equipped to empower, engage and drive high performance whilst forming the team from scratch.

