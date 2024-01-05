Job summary

Responsible for leading a team to provide support regarding safety aspects of activities, supervising identification of emerging risks with regards to safe working practices, ensuring compliance with the relevant safety policies and procedures and implementing campaigns and initiatives to improve process safety with the aim of reducing operational risk.



Job Description:

Come and join the Offshore Wind Engineering.

Where we are a fast-growing business helping bp to transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us in Engineering Quality and Methodology where we are forming a team to deliver our high-reaching targets through right first-time efficiency.

You will have the outstanding opportunity to be in from the beginning and make sure things are set up accurately.

In this role as Safe by Design Manager you will build and lead a team of safe by design and process safety engineers who are responsible for design risk and process safety within floating and fixed bottom offshore wind; design, construction and operations.

What you will deliver

Building a capable technical team to resource all project and business needs related to design risk, safe by design and process safety and ensure the teams ongoing competency.

Develop and implement the methodology for ensuring safety in the design through elimination or reduction of risks during design development for construction, operation and maintenance phases of bp wind farms. Verify the implementation of the safety in design methodology.

Evaluate product safety to resolve if a design meets requirements for design safety verification and relevant local codes and standards.

Development, maintenance and communication of safety design risks.

Promote improvement and knowledge sharing in safety on design

Provide technical expertise to project teams and ensure activities are aligned with the wider engineering teams and developed with projects to deliver at the right time.

Ensure the team is properly resourced by handling their workload, resources forecast and use of external support.

Development of dashboards and reporting to show the status of progress against critical metrics and objectives.

Monitoring of standards for changes and developments.

Represent bp on external committees where relevant e.g. G+.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A relevant Degree (or equivalent), Chartered Engineer (or willingness to work towards chartership).

Deep technical understanding of safety in design and design risk with an understanding of all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints.

Ideally an awareness of Process Safety Management, but not essential.

Ability to get along with designers, technicians, and other engineers and scientists as well as senior leaders.

Track record of utilizing knowledge from lesson learn to drive design improvements.

Ability to lead risk reviews (Risk identification, Risk Analysis and Risk mitigation, etc.)

Uses technical experience and analytical thinking.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits with safety design at its core.

Ability to work in a start-up.

Good people leader – equipped to motivate, engage and drive dedication whilst building the team from scratch.

You will work with

Will lead a team of specialists in the respective field, with a mix of senior and junior engineers or specialists that will need training and development. The management will consist of direct and matrix reports.

Coordination with the Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering and HSE disciplines to ensure the most efficient strategy and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, health and safety and respective package management teams.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of alignments within bp.

What you will be doing

Complete the design, analysis, or evaluation of assigned projects using sound engineering principles and adhering to business standards, practices, procedures, and product / program requirements

Uses in-depth knowledge of a technical subject area and analytical thinking and technical experience to complete policy/strategy.

Sound understanding of Quality in Design and Product Management Cycle Process (phase gate process).

Evaluate product safety and function to resolve if a design meets requirements for design verification

Plan and evaluate new projects, advising others to settle design requirements to meet customer needs

Ability to interact with designers, technicians, and other engineers and scientists

Use computer software to create drawings or virtual models of product designs

Develop and direct the testing of designs, such as stress, load, and fatigue testing for Offshore wind components

Supervise how materials perform and evaluate how they deteriorate

Conduct root cause failure analyses and develop solutions to prevent recurrence

Use knowledge from lesson learn to drive design improvements

Evaluate technical specifications and economic factors relating to the design objectives of processes or products

Examine materials and production costs to resolve manufacturing requirements

Work with Quality, operations, construction, and supply chain teams to improve product quality

Ability to lead risk reviews (Risk identification, Risk Analysis and Risk mitigation, etc.)

Ability to Get along with OEMs and certification body for type certification approval

Uses some judgment and has some ability to propose different solutions outside of set parameters to address more complicated processes with technical variety and/or interdependent production cycles.

Uses technical experience and analytical thinking.

Uses multiple internal and limited external sources outside of own teams to arrive at decisions

eliminate or reduce risk during design development for construction and maintenance activities and ensures that remaining risks are optimally communicated.

Develop methodology for ensuring safety in the design of the wind farms and verify its implementation.

Promote improvement and knowledge sharing in safety on design

Why Join our team?



At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.



We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

