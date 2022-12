Job summary

Position Summary:

The Safety Advisor is the first point of contact for operating personnel for questions, assistance, and direction in the execution of health and safety related management systems.

Essential Functions / Key Accountabilities:

The Safety Advisor is accountable for the health and safety performance of the assets supported.

The Safety Advisor works closely with operations and maintenance personnel to assure that day-to-day activities are being conducted in a safe and compliant manner while driving continuous performance improvement and efficiency.

The Safety Advisor is the first point of contact for all health and safety issues in the asset and provides critical input for developing health and safety procedures and health and safety training.

This Safety Advisor participates in the refinery incident and investigation process.

This Safety Advisor leads elevated risk assessments.

This Safety Advisor supports an inclusive work environment.

The Safety Advisor will be Domain Authority for A+B+C policies.

Ultimately, this role will support and coach in the field to deliver improvement plans, ensuring new requirements are appropriately embedded in systematic and in control processes / procedures.

Drives continuous improvement in performance and risk reduction, including working with the asset to develop specific performance improvement plans.

Articulates and uses the trending and analysis of leading health and safety indicators and anticipates future performance based on trends.

Develops and implements a learning culture through lessons learned from near miss reporting, safety observations, incident investigations and other learning forums.

Supports and facilitates meetings as needed.

Provides technical support including risk assessment for health and safety activity within the asset.

Develops cost effective approaches to achieve compliance with health and safety issues.

Participates in self-verification activities measuring compliance with requirements. This includes compliance audits, self-verification events and safety observations.

Finishes the compliance tasks assigned to the position.

Recommends practices and procedures for the site, as well as provides feedback from collaborators on ideas to improve overall effectiveness.

Participates in the Management of Change (MOCs) process.

Build behavioral safety capability by driving the Leadership in the field engagement and observation reporting programs.

Assists the operating and maintenance areas in performing the changes by significant field presence/face-to-face · with collaborators.

Supports turnaround (TAR) health and safety plan development and supports the execution phase of TAR as needed.

Supports training and development activities.

Participates in internal and external HSE audits.

Track progress on delivery of milestones related to HSE roles and function.

Hands on experience engaging field personnel to address hazards and risks

Experience with risk-based safety programs and delivery of health and safety performance plans

Demonstrated experience in performance analysis

Ability to lead through influence and build comprehensive stakeholder networks

Effective communication skills to drive personnel engagement and empowerment to create a sustainable culture

Provide support to the site by maintaining a visible safety leadership presence in the field

Ability to communicate with a positive personal impact.

B.S. in Environmental, Health and Safety, Industrial Hygiene or Engineering discipline.3 - 5 years of refining, production, chemical or general manufacturing1-3 Years of Health and Safety experience in heavy industrial environments (i.e; Refining, Steel, Power, etc)OSHA 30, Graduate Safety Practitioner, Occupational Hygiene and Safety Technician, Construction Health and Safety TechnicianMixed Office-Based/Field-Based