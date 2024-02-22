Safety Advisor & Industrial Hygiene Program Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
HSSE Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
The Safety Advisor and Industrial Hygiene Program Lead is responsible for supporting US Terminals & Pipelines safety and industrial hygiene programs across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest assets. The Safety Advisor and IH Program Lead will focus on the integrity and efficiency of the US T&P safety and IH programs and safety processes, policies, and procedures for the district.
Additionally, the role will collaborate with the operations, maintenance, and construction teams to support frontline safety engagement programs and communications, learning forums and act as a subject matter authority for OSHA compliance program support. This role will work closely with the rest of the US Pipelines HSE&C team to implement best practices and support continuous improvement opportunities
$102,000 - $190,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.
We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!
As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.