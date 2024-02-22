Safety Advisor & Industrial Hygiene Program Lead

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Safety Advisor and Industrial Hygiene Program Lead is responsible for supporting US Terminals & Pipelines safety and industrial hygiene programs across the Midwest and Pacific Northwest assets. The Safety Advisor and IH Program Lead will focus on the integrity and efficiency of the US T&P safety and IH programs and safety processes, policies, and procedures for the district.

Additionally, the role will collaborate with the operations, maintenance, and construction teams to support frontline safety engagement programs and communications, learning forums and act as a subject matter authority for OSHA compliance program support. This role will work closely with the rest of the US Pipelines HSE&C team to implement best practices and support continuous improvement opportunities



Key Accountabilities

Support the key deliverables and critical metrics for the business as it relates to the health and safety strategy.

Provide coaching and leadership to ensure findings from incidents are identified and shared effectively with the organization through the established learning pathways and forums.

Provide accurate and timely mentorship to the organization on internal safety policies with emphasis on OSHA compliance, and manage policy updates and reviews with the applicable program owners.

Develop and coordinate safety communication materials, and associated training and development materials and coordination with the Learning Development team for bp employees and contractors.

Support the integration of Human Performance aspects into critical operating procedures, including projects and contractor work activities.

Support OMS implementation, including self-verification and field conversation activities.

Evaluate and advise site personnel and contractors on conditions that may have significant health impacts during routine, project, and emergency response activities.

Provide mentorship to HSE&C Manager on occupational health metrics, incident investigations, industry trends, and regulatory updates.

Develop routine and niche sampling plans in alignment with asset health risks, regulatory requirements, and employee requests. Use approved methods for the collection and analysis of all samples.

Perform self-verification compliance and system assurance audits for multiple occupational health and safety programs to ensure conformance with regulatory requirements.

Development of new IH programs, where needed, in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements and/or internal BP initiatives as well as ensuring sustained compliance within existing IH programs.

Provide health and safety technical support to assist the business in achieving and maintaining compliance with federal, state, and local regulations and company policies.



Education

Bachelor's Degree or equivalent experience in Safety, Industrial Hygiene or a technical field is preferred.



Essential Experience:

5+ years related safety experience; preferably in oil/gas in safety, heavy construction, or pipeline activities.

Extensive hands-on experience in providing mentorship and support to operations, maintenance, and contractor personnel.

Experience with risk-based safety programs and delivery of health and safety performance plans.

Demonstrated experience and expertise in health and safety performance and trend analysis.

Strong ability to lead through influence and build comprehensive stakeholder networks.

Effective communication skills to drive personnel engagement and empowerment to build a sustainable safety culture.



Desirable Criteria

HSSE Professional Certification (e.g., CSP, CIH, CHST, OHST).

40 Hour Hazwoper Training.

OSHA 30 Training

Knowledge of DOT pipeline regulations.

Experience managing industrial hygiene programs.

Experience leading incident investigations and leading root cause analysis.

Understanding of and experience working with continuous improvement methodologies



How much do we pay?



$102,000 - $190,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driving and transport safety, Hazard communication, Hazmat incident response, Human Performance, Incident investigation and learning, Personal Safety, Process safety culture, Process Safety Engineering, Process safety hazard recognition, Process Safety Management, Process safety metrics, Project and construction safety, Reporting and classification, Risk Management, Safety Compliance, Safety Leadership, Workplace violence awareness and response



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.