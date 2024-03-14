This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Description:

The Safety Advisor is the first point of contact for operating personnel for questions, assistance, and direction in the execution of health and safety related management systems.

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

Accountable for the health and safety performance of the assets supported.

Works closely with operations and maintenance personnel to assure that day-to-day activities are being conducted in a safe and compliant manner while driving continuous performance improvement and efficiency.

Provides critical input for developing procedures and trainings on matters of health and safety.

Participates in the refinery incident and investigation process.

Leads extreme risk assessments.

Supports an inclusive work environment.

Will be Subject Matter Expert for A+B+C policies.

Ultimately, this role will support and coach in the field to deliver improvement plans, ensuring new requirements are appropriately embedded in systematic and in control processes / procedures.

Drives continuous improvement in performance and risk reduction, including working with the asset to develop specific performance improvement plans.

Articulates and uses the trending and analysis of leading health and safety indicators and anticipates future performance based on trends.

Develops and implements a learning culture through lessons learned from near miss reporting, safety observations, incident investigations and other learning forums.

Supports and facilitates meetings as needed.

Provides technical support including risk assessment for health and safety activity within the asset.

Develops cost effective approaches to achieve compliance with health and safety issues.

Participates in self-verification activities measuring compliance with requirements. This includes compliance audits, self-verification events and safety observations.

Completes all compliance tasks assigned to the position.

Recommends practices and procedures for the site, as well as provides feedback from team members on ideas to improve overall effectiveness.

Participates in the Management of Change (MOCs) process.

Build behavioral safety capability by driving the Leadership in the field engagement and observation reporting programs.

Assists the operating and maintenance areas in completing the changes by significant field presence/face-to-face with team members.

Supports turnaround (TAR) health and safety plan development and supports the execution phase of TAR as needed.

Supports training and development activities.

Participates in internal and external HSE audits.

Supervise progress on delivery of achievements related to HSE roles and function.

Additional responsibilities as assigned.

About You:

B.S. in Environmental, Health and Safety, Industrial Hygiene or Engineering field.

3 - 5 years of refining, production, chemical or general manufacturing

1-3 Years of Health and Safety experience in heavy industrial environments (i.e; Refining, Steel, Power, etc

Hands on experience engaging field personnel to address hazards and risks

Experience with risk-based safety programs and delivery of health and safety performance plans

Proven experience in performance analysis

Ability to lead through influence and build comprehensive team members networks

Effective communication skills to drive personnel engagement and empowerment to create a sustainable culture

Provide support to the site by maintaining a visible safety leadership presence in the field

Ability to connect with a positive personal impact.

Certifications: OSHA 30, Graduate Safety Practitioner, Occupational Hygiene and Safety Technician, Construction Health and Safety Technician'

Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, Industry knowledge and advocacy, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



