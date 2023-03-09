Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



General Summary

The responsibility of the Safety Coordinator position is to assist the Safety, Compliance & Equipment Manager by conducting safety ride-alongs, safety observations, safety meetings and Monitoring ELD compliance. The Safety Coordinator will report non-compliant drivers to the Manager of Safety, compliance & Equipment as the incidents happen.



Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)

Comply with established safety and operating rules, procedures and guidelines: and be responsible for reporting un-safe practices to the Safety, Compliance & Equipment Manager or Transportation Manager.

Perform safety ride along with driver in all areas of operation and evaluate their performance.

Perform safety observation of drivers without their knowledge of your presence and evaluate their performance.

Conduct quarterly safety meetings in all areas of operation with driving team.

Assist the Safety, Compliance & Equipment Manager with retrieving data from the ELD provider for use with the quarterly safety bonus for driving team.

Perform other duties as needed, associated with Transportation Safety.

Be able to travel and stay out of town for 3 to 4 days at a time.

Be able to work nights and weekend as needed.

Monitor ELD compliance, DOT Inspections & FMCSA portal

Stay up to date with current DOT, FMCSA, OSHA requirements

Preferred Qualifications

Education

High School Diploma/GED or equivalent work experience.

CDL Class A with Hazmat & Tank endorsement preferred.

Experience

Verifiable work experience will be taken into consideration against qualifications.

Knowledge/Skills

Basic computer skills required with Microsoft Office applications

Ability to multi Task

Ability to work extra hours as needed

Must be highly team oriented

Ability to communicate effectively

Ability to work independently and organize time effectively

Self-motivated and comfortable in busy work environment