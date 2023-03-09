The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the west coast, midwest, and northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
General Summary
The responsibility of the Safety Coordinator position is to assist the Safety, Compliance & Equipment Manager by conducting safety ride-alongs, safety observations, safety meetings and Monitoring ELD compliance. The Safety Coordinator will report non-compliant drivers to the Manager of Safety, compliance & Equipment as the incidents happen.
Essential Job Functions (Responsible to)