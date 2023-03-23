Safety Coordinator - Products

Yes - up to 25%

Job summary

Role Synopsis

The Safety Coordinator is responsible for ensuring the safety of all bp employees and contractors working on the Midwest Products Pipelines. The Safety Coordinator will focus on the integrity and effectiveness of the day-to-day safety programs and safety processes, policies, and procedures for the district. Additionally, the role will collaborate with the operations, maintenance, and construction teams to support the safe operations and maintenance of the pipeline. The Safety Coordinator will work closely with the rest of the US Pipelines HSSE team to implement standard processes in safety and support continuous improvement opportunities.



Key Accountabilities

Provide health and safety technical support to assist the business in achieving and maintaining compliance with federal, state, and local regulations and company policies.

Support the key deliverables and KPIs for the business as it relates to health and safety strategy.

Provide coaching and leadership to ensure incidents are reported and conduct incident investigations and safety audits, identify discrepancies, and drive correction actions as needed.

Provide accurate and timely guidance to district personnel on internal safety, health, and security policies with emphasis on Control of Work and Lockout/Tagout (LOTO).

Participate in the HSSE review of projects; identify equipment, process, and chemical hazards; assess safety and health impacts and recommend solutions.

Participate in and prepare for audits and inspections conducted by regulatory agencies, bp, and the business.

Provide 24/7 safety support for drills and emergency response.

Support the integration of Human Performance aspects into critical operating procedures, incident investigations and health and safety programs – including projects and contractor work activities.

Maintain and enhance relationships as one of the district's primary liaisons with local and state regulatory agencies.

Provide safety input for Facility Response and Security Plans.

Support OMS implementation, including self-verification and field conversation activities.

Essential Education

A Bachelor's Degree is required.

Bachelor's Degree in Safety, Industrial Hygiene or a technical field is preferred.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Minimum of 5-7 years related safety experience; preferably in oil/gas in safety, heavy construction, or pipeline activities.

Extensive hands-on experience in providing coaching and support to operations, maintenance, and contractor personnel.

Experience with risk-based safety programs and delivery of health and safety performance plans.

Demonstrated experience and expertise in health and safety performance and trend analysis.

Strong ability to lead through influence and build comprehensive stakeholder networks.

Effective communication skills to drive personnel engagement and empowerment to create a sustainable safety culture.

Ability to provide support to the team by maintaining a safety leadership presence in the field.

Desirable criteria

HSSE Professional Certification (e.g., CSP, IH, CHST, OHST).

40 Hour Hazwoper Training.

Knowledge of DOT pipeline regulations.

Experience leading incident investigations and leading root cause analysis.

Experience with human performance programs

Understanding of and experience working with continuous improvement methodologies

Additional Information

Regional travel required. Up to 25%.