Customers & Products



HSSE Group



As bp transitions to a coordinated energy company, we must adapt to a changing world and maintain driven performance. bp’s customers & products (C&P) business area is setting up a business and technology center (BTC) in Pune, India. This will support the delivery of an enhanced customer experience and drive innovation by building global capabilities at scale, using technology, and developing deep expertise. The BTC will be a core and connected part of our business, bringing together colleagues who report into their respective part of C&P, working together with other functions across bp. This is an exciting time to join bp and the customers & products BTC! Vehicle Safety Coordinator will be responsible for supporting Company’s Driver Safety Program and help to ensure that dash cams are installed and operating as intended in all applicable Company vehicles! Job Responsibilities: Coordinate installs, reinstalls, and transfers of dash cams in applicable Company vehicles.

Supervise the health of the Company’s dash cams and work with site management and the vendor to resolve issues.

Follow-up with sites regarding Camera Issue events to help ensure that the dash cam is mounted safely, securely, and in an efficient location.

Use the Video Search feature to research incidents involving Company vehicles that may or may not have triggered an event.

Build and distribute reports related to potential dash cam device issues.

Ensure all critical information is kept secured, maintained in a confidential manner, and shared only with those who have a legitimate business need Qualifications & Experience: Bachelor's degree

Computer literacy in basic applications including Microsoft Word and Excel a must.

Excellent interpersonal skills



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



