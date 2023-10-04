Safety Culture Specialist- Retail

Job summary

The Safety Culture Specialist is accountable for designing, implementing, managing, and sustaining programs to advance Safety Culture within our retail convenience store business. You will be responsible for developing innovative ways to engage the workforce and embed a safety mindset into everyday task completion. This will include concepts such as Situational Awareness, Hazard Identification, & Near Miss Reporting. To be successful in this role, you should be well-versed in Human Performance principles and be able to integrate them into work processes. The role involves coaching, mentoring, and influencing at the retail store-level, with field staff, and with department leadership. The incumbent is responsible for personal safety program development, implementation, and sustainability, in support of the overall business Safety Strategy.



Engage stakeholders to build, implement, and promote an inclusive, collaborative, & sustainable safety culture and to advance organizational change.

Partner with retail training team to develop content for safety culture training programs.

Lead employee surveys through partnership with HR to measure safety culture improvement over time.

Coach & mentor on safety leadership & human performance principles.

Develop and implement effective and sustainable safety policies and procedures to promote a positive safety culture, increase safety awareness, and reduce risk; including audit protocols and monitoring programs to assure delivery and provide a path for continuous improvement.

Provide SME input in the development/revision of tasks and procedures to enable these operational activities to be conducted in alignment with industry leading Human Performance practices.

Provide significant input into the HSSE Annual Operating Plan for Operations

Bachelor's Degree required

Certified Safety Professional (CSP) preferred

5 years’ relevant work experience

Health & Safety experience and/or retail experience a plus

Demonstrated experience in performance improvement and change management

Experience coaching, mentoring, influencing

Exceptional people-oriented skills – approachable, supportive, good listener

Inspiringly persuasive or influential; good motivator

Able to engage at all levels; effectively building trust, support, and commitment

Detail oriented with excellent follow-up skills; able to manage multiple competing projects while working independently

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Safety, Safety Awareness, Safety Culture, Safety Leadership, Team Training



