Safety Culture Specialist- Retail

The Safety Culture Specialist is accountable for designing, implementing, managing, and sustaining programs to advance Safety Culture within our retail convenience store business. You will be responsible for developing innovative ways to engage the workforce and embed a safety mindset into everyday task completion. This will include concepts such as Situational Awareness, Hazard Identification, & Near Miss Reporting. To be successful in this role, you should be well-versed in Human Performance principles and be able to integrate them into work processes. The role involves coaching, mentoring, and influencing at the retail store-level, with field staff, and with department leadership. The incumbent is responsible for personal safety program development, implementation, and sustainability, in support of the overall business Safety Strategy.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Safety, Safety Awareness, Safety Culture, Safety Leadership, Team Training
