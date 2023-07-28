Safety & Operational Learning Senior Advisor, Subsurface

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

At bp, we're reimaging energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Ensuring we attract, employ, and retain the right talent is a critical part of getting there. In collaboration with the other members of the subsurface learning team, the Senior Learning Advisor helps to set learning activity plans, annual delivery schedules and related budgets. They also ensure good working relationships are maintained with key stakeholders, including third-party training providers, internal and external course faculty, and subsurface discipline management. While significant priority is given to planning and executing the annual subsurface learning delivery plan, this role also supports the design and creation of subsurface course content through the ongoing maintenance of existing courses, or the construction of entirely new offers in emerging skills areas. This may involve developing new skills in instructional design, performance consulting and learning solution creation.

People & Culture



HR Group



This role represents an integral member of the Wells & Subsurface Learning team reporting directly to the Wells & Subsurface Learning manager in the Safety and Operational Learning (S&OL) organization.

S&OL is a collaborative and diverse team of purpose-driven business and learning professionals, deploying learning solutions that add value to the business, while continuously developing to be the best they can be. We facilitate operational team competency and maintaining our licence to operate; we enable the build of operational and technical skills to deliver an entity's objectives and develop a learning culture that enables teams to continuously upskill to deliver bp’s ambition.

What you will need to be successful

To be considered a strong candidate for this role, you should be able to:

Work independently as a learning advisor, while also collaborating effectively with a range of internal and external stakeholders, and with other members of the S&OL organisation.

Show good judgement, sound reasoning and ethical behaviours when making recommendations regarding the subsurface learning offer.

Have either obtained a BA/BSc degree or 5 years working experience in any relevant subsurface discipline.

Demonstrate a track record of applying the concepts of instructional design and performance consulting to learning projects across one or more subject areas.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



