Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company! The Safety Production Discipline Lead is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic improvements. The role leads the Safety Production team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, Values and Behaviours, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong technical expertise to underpin delivery of the Safety Production mission.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

HSSE Group



Job Summary:

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!The Safety Production Discipline Lead is a role model for safety, encouraging a strong speak up and safety leadership culture providing challenge / coaching / support to the production leadership team to deliver strategic improvements. The role leads the Safety Production team in accordance with bp’s Safety Leadership Principles, Values and Behaviours, and ethics and compliance rules and processes. It also contributes to the performance management, technical capability development and coaching of the team, ensuring ongoing strong technical expertise to underpin delivery of the Safety Production mission.



Job Description:

Be accountable for the delivery of activities in Production, supporting safe, sustainable, compliant and reliable operations in Gulf of Mexico.

Lead the production safety advisors providing clear direction on safety compliance, risk and improvement objectives, prioritising activities and managing activity backlogs

Integrate and manage resources to ensure technical support and safety leadership to the production activities in Gulf of Mexico.

Build and maintain local business and external relationships to achieve bp’s safety goals

Ensure proactive and visibly responsive leadership to drive improvements in leadership culture within the business

Lead performance management to ensure performance insights underpin interventions

Requirements:

Degree in Safety Production related field, Engineering or Science; or equivalent work experience.

Extensive operational experience in Oil and Gas.

Advanced technical knowledge and experience in hazard identification and risk management with detailed knowledge of HSE practices and procedures and delivery of safety programmes.

Strong people management and stakeholder management skills and experience, as well as your

Ability to build effective relationships based on trust and honest discussions,

Preferred:

Deep understanding and experience of the Gulf of Mexico Safety regulations

Deep expertise in applied process safety practices and human performance

Knowledge and experience of agile working practices

A CSP certificate (or equivalent), NEBOSH Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety equivalent, IEMA Diploma (or equivalent), or IOHA accreditation (or equivalent)

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

HSSE auditing and self-verification, OMS and bp requirements, Process safety culture, Process Safety Management, Risk Management, Safety Leadership



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.