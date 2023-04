Job summary

Working as part of a high performing global team, the role is accountable for operationalizing and maintaining the maintenance and reliability learning offers for bp. It will support the curation, modernisation and standardization of the m&r learning catalogue and m&r learning matrix in partnership with relevant stakeholders.​

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a continually evolving and exciting part of bp, and to have significant interaction with our bp solutions stakeholders as well as P&O learners and beyond. This would suit someone who can partner well with others and can take opportunities and initiative driving innovative learning solutions to help enable learning culture in bp.Building and maintaining deep business relationships and fostering a partnership between the business and learning organisation will be crucial. This will ensure alignment between business and learning priorities and aim to deliver on a co-owned set of OKR’s.

Key responsibilities:

Support the delivery of m&r content and offerings in conjunction with site delivery teams and faculty in support of the m&r learning strategy​

Develop personal skills and use our existing people development tools (myProfile, etc). ​

Role-model bp’s V&B, E&C, leadership behaviors and S&OL operating principles in support of the m&r team. ​

Support the execution of the m&r learning annual plan in support of S&OL, across safety, people, budget, and schedule elements. ​

Maintain relationships with course faculty in the m&r disciplines and external stakeholders, with a focus on ensuring the quality of the overall M&R learning offer. ​

Measures the effectiveness of initiatives and ensures the learning strategy is aligned with stakeholders needs ​

Contribute to the demand planning process for the M&R discipline. ​

Participate in the creation of fit-for-purpose, high-quality L&D offers, tools, processes, and products for the M&R disciplines & supported entities. ​

Contribute to the maintenance of the M&R discipline learning catalogues in cooperation with the Senior Learning Advisor and Learning Services & Solutions. ​

Develop personal skills through frequent, relevant, team and personal L&D activities, and the use of existing people development tools (myProfile). ​

Support the maintenance of the M&R discipline skills taxonomies and operationalize them through evolving taxonomy toolkits and career development frameworks. ​

Continually test if the M&R team is working effectively and efficiently in execution of their work programme, in-line with S&OL’s new operating principles. ​

Experience and behavioral criteria;

Ability to think strategically, collaborating with colleagues and third parties to develop systemic and creative solutions.

Able to drive innovation through diversity of thought and inclusivity to deliver high-impact interventions.

Strong evidence of being a self-starter who proactively takes initiative, manages multiple / conflicting priorities, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability in handling change in a dynamic environment.

Sound judgment with the ability to simplify and resolve complex issues.

Excellent performance advising, stakeholder management skills are essential. Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link learning value to business results.

Experience in catalogue management, data analytics and learning services and solutions are preferred

Experience of breaking down, structuring, and conveying knowledge, either as a mentor, trainer, lecturer or similar.

Diversity Statement:



At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.