Safety & Operational Learning Lead

Job summary

Working as part of a high performing global team, the role is accountable for the development and growth of maintenance and reliability skills for bp. It will focus on three areas of skills development: upskilling, reskilling & deep-skilling, driving increased integrity and reliability skills across the entire organisation, providing development routes into the M&R disciplines for those wanting maintenance and reliability roles and the development of deep expertise in specific areas of interest.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work in a continually evolving and exciting part of bp, and to have significant interaction with our bp solutions stakeholders as well as P&O learners and beyond. This would suit someone who can partner well with others and can take opportunities and initiative driving innovative learning solutions to help enable learning culture in bp.

Building and maintaining deep business relationships and fostering a partnership between the business and learning organisation will be crucial. This will ensure alignment between business and learning priorities and aim to deliver on a co-owned set of OKR’s.

Key responsibilities

Owns skills taxonomy and definitions for the discipline (local and global) with input from taxonomy specialists internal and external to bp​

Executes the standardization and modernization of learning offers including wider organization programs, learning matrix, and career frameworks​

Project manages the curation, design and maintenance of learning offers (global and local) in partnership with the shared hub and other stakeholders​

Partners with entity and solutions stakeholders for performance consulting and learning strategy development​

Owns grow@bp management, maintenance and metrics for discipline areas​

Role-model bp’s V&B, E&C, leadership behaviours and S&OL operating principles in support of the M&R team. ​

Own the curation, maintenance and collaboration of grow@bp roles plans, learning pathways, skills plans, groups and other aspects of the platform for the integrity and reliability discipline​s

Provide performance consulting for business stakeholders and SMEs to develop learning strategies and to derive the most appropriate and value adding support tools.

Lead the execution of the integrity and reliability annual learning plan in support of S&OL, across safety, people, budget, and schedule elements, as per against applicable KPIs. ​

Manage the curation, development, and standardization of learning solutions and projects as needed to support the strategy. Often serves as product owner in the agile process. Coordinates with the Shared hub as applicable.

Develop personal skills through frequent, relevant, team and personal L&D activities, including participation in cross cluster priority teams and the use of people development tools (myProfile). ​

Experience and behavioral criteria

Proven leadership skills relevant to the management of SMEs to ensure the provision of world class learning.

Able to lead, influence and build consensus and engagement across teams, functions, and geographies to understand and meet stakeholder needs.

Ability to think strategically, collaborating with colleagues and third parties to develop systemic and creative solutions.

Able to drive innovation through diversity of thought and inclusivity to deliver high-impact interventions.

Strong evidence of being a self-starter who proactively takes initiative, manages multiple / conflicting priorities, demonstrating flexibility and adaptability in handling change in a dynamic environment.

Comfortable working in a team environment, both in their ability to lend a hand to others when needed and trust others by asking for their help.

Excellent performance advising, stakeholder management skills are essential. Demonstrated ability to apply business acumen and clearly link learning value to business results.

Experience of breaking down, structuring, and conveying knowledge, either as a mentor, trainer, lecturer or similar.

Diversity Statement:

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status.We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.