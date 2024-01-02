Job summary

People & culture discovers, empowers and cares for brilliant people – and so can you! Together, we can build and enable our culture, emotionally connected leaders and dynamic teams – and help our company achieve its purpose for people and our planet.

The Safety and Operational Learning Advisor (Learning Senior Advisor) will support in managing the Learning Value Chain across designated sites, regions and business departments. The primary focus of the role is to maintain a License to Operate whilst supporting safe, reliable and compliant operations. This role will primarily be supporting the Kwinana Energy Hub with learning and skills development but also support global initiatives too. This position will be a hybrid role working from Kwinana with the option to work remotely 2 days per week.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

• Lead the learning integration and partner with leadership to ensure the right learning needs are identified and relevant offers are deployed.

• Own the local compliance training matrix for designated departments.

• Support the local implementation of the global learning standardisation and modernisation agenda.

• Support designated sites, regions and businesses with normal performance consulting to address local skills and learning needs.

• Act as the liaison to the wider learning community and drive the development of the local learning culture.

• Work in partnership with the L&E communication team to raise awareness on new campaigns, offers and events.

• Experience in business facing learning support, managing different parts of the learning value chain and knowledge of local training legislation.

• Ability to consult on performance and deliver pragmatic solutions to business learning problems.

• Experience delivering relevant and engaging training and development sessions.

• Demonstrated experience managing learning and development in a plant, refinery or similar environment.

• Intuitive, agile, and comfortable working through ambiguity.

• Flexibility to manage your own day, your own way, to meet the needs of a global team.

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, 12% super, share offer & fuel discounts.

Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements (60/40 Hybrid working arrangement)

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Creating and measuring impact, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Design Thinking, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership development, Learning application and behavioural change, Learning content design and management, Learning delivery and facilitation, Marketing learning, Performance Consulting, Stakeholder Management, Talent Management, User experience research, Writing skills



